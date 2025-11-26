Members gain access to nearly 950 hotels across 100 countries and a global community of over 32 million travellers.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, has announced the upcoming launch of Rotana DISCOVERY on 1 December 2025, its new global loyalty programme developed under the framework of its membership in the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and integrated into the award-winning GHA DISCOVERY platform.

Set for official roll-out on December 1st, 2025, the launch marks the transition of Rotana Rewards Select into Rotana DISCOVERY, connecting members to a world of benefits. Through this partnership, Rotana’s loyalty members gain access to 950 hotels across 100 countries and join a global community of over 32 million travellers. This milestone reinforces Rotana’s long-term commitment to delivering on its brand promise of Treasured Time while expanding its international recognition and loyalty reach.

The introduction of Rotana DISCOVERY marks a key milestone in the company’s international growth ambitions. As Rotana continues to expand its presence across the MENAT region and beyond, the partnership with GHA strengthens its ability to deliver greater value to guests, partners, and owners. With more than 79 operating hotels and a robust development pipeline across multiple markets, Rotana remains focused on innovation and connectivity as central pillars of its hospitality strategy.

Philip Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of Rotana, said: “Hospitality has always been about people, the connections we make, the moments we share, and the recognition that makes every guest feel valued with a real sense of belonging. With Rotana DISCOVERY, we are deepening those connections while expanding our reach on a global scale. This partnership with Global Hotel Alliance allows us to bring the essence of Rotana’s hospitality to new audiences around the world, reinforcing our brand’s position as a regional leader with an international footprint built on trust, consistency, and genuine care.”

Chris Hartley, Chief Executive Officer of Global Hotel Alliance, said: “The launch of Rotana DISCOVERY brings to life the collaboration and shared vision we announced earlier this year. It’s a powerful example of how independent brands can achieve global reach while maintaining their individual identity and guest experience. As Rotana continues to grow internationally, we are proud to support that journey through a loyalty platform designed to create long-term value for both guests and brands.”

Rotana DISCOVERY offers members a seamless and rewarding experience from their first stay. Guests can earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) globally and enjoy exclusive privileges, including complimentary room upgrades, flexible check-in and check-out, and curated Local Offers designed to create authentic and memorable experiences in every destination. The partnership allows Rotana to align its loyalty offering with global best practices while maintaining its distinctive warmth and personal service.

Existing Rotana Rewards Select members will automatically migrate to Rotana DISCOVERY, retaining their earned benefits and status. The company will also continue to operate its Rotana Rewards Exclusive and Rotana Rewards Classic programmes, ensuring continuity for valued corporate and long-stay guests.

By joining forces with Global Hotel Alliance, Rotana is reinforcing its commitment to enhancing guest value, supporting international expansion, and delivering on its enduring promise of Treasured Time across a truly global network.

About Rotana

Rotana is one of the region’s leading hospitality companies, founded in Abu Dhabi in 1992. It manages a portfolio of over 120 properties in operation and under development across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. Known for its commitment to quality and guest satisfaction, Rotana operates six distinct brands: Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts, Arjaan Hotel Apartments, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana.

As a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, Rotana is part of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program offering guests exclusive benefits at more than 950 hotels in 100 countries.

With its brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’, Rotana continues to expand its presence across key markets while delivering trusted hospitality experiences.

For more information, please visit www.rotana.com

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 50 brands and 950 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides over 32 million members recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$2.7billion in member hotel revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.