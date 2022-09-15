Dammam: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, has announced the soft opening of its first 5-star hotel in Dammam under the distinguished “Rayhaan by Rotana” brand.

Dana Rayhaan by Rotana, designed for discerning business and leisure travellers is in a prime location in the heart of the bustling city, offering a striking modern design, exceptional amenities and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and Al-Ashriah Roundabout.

The hotel provides flawless guest services in state-of-the-art facilities with 285 rooms and suites featuring elegant comfort and charming views of the city and the sea, and will contribute to meeting the growing demand of tourism in Saudi Arabia.

On the 16th floor of the hotel, guests who seek personalized services and added benefits will have access to a special stay at Club Rotana, Rotana’s “hotel-within-a-hotel” concept, offering dedicated rooms, suites and an exclusive lounge that reflects Rotana’s high-end luxurious standards which the brand is well-known for.

With premium dining options, Dana Rayhaan by Rotana offers various culinary experiences, including Rodeo Grill steakhouse with an outdoor terrace, elements all-day dining restaurant serving international cuisine, Dana Lobby Lounge which can be enjoyed over a selection of lip-smacking meals and refreshing cocktails, Sundeck Pool Lounge on the large terrace overlooking the outdoor swimming pool, and 24-hour in-room dining service.

Christian Rainalter, General Manager of Dana Rayhaan by Rotana, said: “We are very excited about the soft opening of Dana Rayhaan by Rotana, which comes at a time when the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid development. With the Kingdom leading the world in hotel supply growth, according to a 2021 report by hotel data company “STR“, Dana Rayhaan by Rotana will help contribute to Vision 2030 as Saudi Arabia aspires to attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030, making the Kingdom among the top five countries that receive the most tourists worldwide. This means that a significant increase in the number of hotel rooms is required.”

Rainalter continued “We look forward to introducing our signature hospitality and outstanding accommodation to guests in the Eastern Province, whether they are traveling for business or leisure.” Concluded Rainalter.

