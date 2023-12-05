The FII PRIORITY Hong Kong builds on broader community discussions that took place at FII 7 in Riyadh, to gain further actionable insights into the future of urbanisation and the role of digital transformation in addressing pressing global issues

ROSHN GCEO, David Grover will participate in a panel discussion, exploring the role of UrbanTech in the future of urban living

Riyadh: ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned giga project real estate developer and strategic partner of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), will be participating in the upcoming FII PRIORITY Hong Kong Summit. Scheduled for 7-8 December under the theme ‘Megatrends Shaping Humanity’, the Summit presents a unique opportunity to delve into actionable insights driving the future of business and investment, and address the pressing issues of urbanisation and digital transformation in the dynamic Asia-Pacific markets. FII PRIORITY Hong Kong is the first summit of its kind to be held in Asia and is expected to host over a thousand delegates, including H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund, and Chairman of the FII Institute, Laura Cha.

As a crucial counterpart to the broad strategic dialogue held at FII7 in Riyadh in October, FII PRIORITY Hong Kong will explore three interconnected trends: ‘The Unstoppable Rise of Asia’, ‘Advances of AI’, and ‘Humanity and Empathy as Anchors to Society’. Uniquely positioned to share his insights on the topic, ROSHN's Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), David Grover, will participate in a panel titled “Will Urbantech Rebuild Societies?" alongside leaders from King Abdullah Financial District, WeRide, Hozon Auto, Rockets Capital, NEOM and H World Group.

Commenting on ROSHN's participation, David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO, stated, "ROSHN’s participation in FII PRIORITY Hong Kong reinforces our commitment to continuously raising the bar of real estate development in Saudi Arabia and beyond. This summit is not just a gathering. It is a reminder that through unity, shared experiences and innovation, we can build cities that stand as testaments to progress, connectivity, and boundless possibilities. I am eager to share ROSHN’s insight on how smart technology can enable the future of urban living and hear from other experts leading this transformation to understand how we, as industry leaders, can continue evolving the ways in which we build resilient cities for the future”

ROSHN's involvement at FII PRIORITY Hong Kong highlights a deep commitment to integrity, sustainability, and responsibility. As participants come together to explore effective strategies, the Summit showcases the impact of collaboration in shaping the economic and urban landscapes, driving meaningful change. FII PRIORITY Hong Kong serves as a testament to proactive innovation and a beacon of impact-oriented thought leadership in a rapidly evolving economic region.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development. This approach has led ROSHN to become the first PIF-backed giga project to join the UN Global Compact and has earnt ROSHN the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

