Over 3.4 square kilometers of housing, pedestrian-friendly streets, and exciting amenities, are built around an acacia wood and canal that puts nature at the heart of the community

Riyadh: ROSHN, the leading national real estate developer bringing new, integrated modes of living to the Kingdom, has announced the launch of sales of 2,171 units in the second phase of its landmark project, SEDRA, in Riyadh.

The opening of sales for SEDRA Phase 2 follows the successful roll-out of SEDRA’s first phase, where brisk sales demonstrated the market demand for ROSHN’s concept of integrated neighbourhoods packed with amenities that support a well-balanced, fulfilling lifestyle.

As with all ROSHN developments, residents of SEDRA will benefit from a mix of features that is unique in the market, including a design that blends traditional forms with cutting-edge technology, a network of green and open spaces, a ‘living environment’ with pedestrian-friendly streets, and long-term maintenance and management frameworks.

Speaking at the official launch, David Grover, Group CEO, said: “We’re proud at ROSHN to deliver products that contribute to better quality of life for the Saudi citizens. The launch of sales for the second phase of SEDRA is a vital milestone in our journey to achieving our goal and contributing to the government efforts to increase homeownership in the Kingdom.”

SEDRA’s second phase reinforces ROSHN’s guiding principle of sustainability, bringing nature to the heart of the community. With pedestrian paths and slow mobility lanes on both sides. The natural environment is further enriched by existing green areas, which is connected to a network of paths and green spaces. Homes in SEDRA are also highly efficient, providing an average 18% reduction in energy costs compared to comparable unit types, as well as a 17% reduction in the cost of water.

As the national real estate developer powered by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), ROSHN is on a continuous journey to expand across the Kingdom, developing fully- integrated communities in nine cities including Riyadh, Makkah, The Eastern Province, and Asir. ROSHN builds communities that are inspired by both Saudi heritage and the evolving ambitions of the Saudi people.

