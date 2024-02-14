ROSHN is the first Saudi company in the Real Estate industry to receive Top Employer certification in Saudi Arabia 2024

RIYADH: The 2024 Top Employers have been announced and ROSHN has been recognised as Top Employer in Saudi Arabia for the second consecutive year. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute is one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management, acknowledging the commitment of companies to HR topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more. The Top Employers Institute has certified and recognised over 2,300 Top Employers in 122 countries and regions across five continents.

David Grover, Group CEO at ROSHN, said: “Being recognised as a Top Employer in Saudi Arabia for the second consecutive year is an incredible honour, recognising our care for the development and wellbeing of our employees. We are striving to be the most Admired Employer in Saudi Arabia, a commitment that guides us every day in finding innovative ways to better serve, support, and develop our employees.”

ROSHN is dedicated to continual improvement, offering some of the most advanced workplaces of their kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with competitive pay, processes, and systems to ensure the wellbeing of all employees.

“When you work with people, you can’t just focus on overarching objectives—people have emotions, needs, and energy, and all of these factors cannot be ignored. This certification not only honors us but also emphasizes once again that top employers are companies that treat their colleagues with respect, recognizing their merits, qualities, and commitment. The passion, dedication, and talent of our employees enable and authentically accelerate our company’s growth,” said Nasreen Aldossary, Group CHRO at ROSHN.

Today, ROSHN employs over 1,250 people in permanent roles across the Kingdom, with over 70% Saudis and diverse workforce of over 40 different nationalities represented. Whether in our corporate headquarters, project sites, sales and handover centres, ROSHN has created a variety of jobs that offer unique opportunities for everyone to learn and grow. From those starting work with limited or no experience to people with doctorate-level qualifications, graduates, and cooperative trainees (COOPs), to people with decades of experience in the Real Estate industry. At ROSHN, we are committed to creating a healthy work environment and enable our people develop their careers to positively impact the lives of our customers and develop sustainable integrated communities.

David Plink, Top Employers Institute CEO, said: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and wellbeing of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024.”

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa