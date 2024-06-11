ROSHN Waterfront sets a new Guinness World Record for the longest painting on pavement.

The new design for ROSHN Waterfront both represents ROSHN’s elements and reflects Jeddah’s vibrant atmosphere.

Several hundred volunteers painted the design over the course of one week. The total design measures 3,200 meters in length and 5.5 meters in width, totaling 16,000 square meters.

JEDDAH: Following the launch of the initiative to revamp the aesthetic view of ROSHN Waterfront, in collaboration with the Volunteering and Community Partnership Program “Lenobadir” and the Social Responsibility Association in Jeddah, ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, inaugurated yesterday the artistic painting adorning the new waterfront pavement. This tableau, brought to life by the creative efforts of artists and volunteers and captured by the vibrant spirit and culture of Jeddah and ROSHN’s elements, covers the entirety of ROSHN Waterfront’s walkway, totalling 16,000 square meters.

The initiative of enhancing the aesthetic appearance of ROSHN Waterfront is part of ROSHN’s commitment to raising the quality of life for Jeddah and its residents and represents ROSHN’s empowerment for Saudi artists and the company’s belief in the importance of art to people’s wellbeing. Opened in 2017 and named the ROSHN Waterfront in 2022, the area has become a leading destination for Jeddah; over 55 million people visit ROSHN Waterfront every year to exercise and enjoy the view of Jeddah’s corniche and the Red Sea. With kilometres of walkways, jogging tracks, and cycle corridors that are shaded by trees, ROSHN Waterfront is one of the most popular places to visit in Jeddah.

“We are incredibly grateful to all the participating entities and every volunteer who helped bring this idea to life,” said Ghada AlRumayan, ROSHN Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, expressing her delight at the accomplishment. “We wanted ROSHN Waterfront to make its mark globally, and this new Guinness World Record™ title is a testament to our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to make Jeddah one of the world’s most liveable cities. I hope all our visitors will enjoy seeing this new design for ROSHN Waterfront, and that this initiative paves the way for more projects that enhance the quality of life around our communities.”

