ROSHN’s partnership with LIV Golf is part of its wider commitment to driving growth in the Kingdom’s sports sector and enriching the quality of life of its citizens, in line with Vision 2030

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, a Public Investment Fund company and the leading mixed-asset real estate developer of integrated, urban communities in Saudi Arabia, will again serve as the official real estate and presenting partner of the LIV Golf League in Jeddah from 13-15 October 2023.

Following on from LIV Golf’s successful Middle Eastern debut at Jeddah’s Royal Greens Golf and Country Club last year. This year’s tournament in Jeddah, will also see professionals from around the globe compete in 12 teams of four in front of a diverse, international audience, entertained by a range of activities for attendees of all ages.

Through its distinguished partnership with the LIV Golf League, ROSHN meets multiple objectives — from actively realising its corporate social responsibility to strengthening its role in advancing Vision 2030. This alliance highlights ROSHN's efforts in enhancing the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and fostering a vibrant, interconnected community.

David Grover, GCEO of ROSHN, expressed his excitement, saying "At ROSHN, we are filled with anticipation for the 2023 edition of the LIV Golf League, and it's a matter of great pride for us to be the leading partner of this illustrious global sporting spectacle. Facilitating the convergence of the world’s top-tier golfers in the Middle East, the LIV Golf League in Jeddah plays a pivotal role in broadening the horizons of the sport and catalysing the expansion of its enthusiastic fanbase. We are poised for a riveting experience that will, yet again, spotlight the Kingdom as a hub par excellence for world-class events.”

LIV Golf is thrilled to welcome back ROSHN as the presenting partner for the league’s regular-season finale in Jeddah," said Monica Fee, LIV Golf Senior Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships. "Collaborations like this are delivering opportunities for both players and fans to enjoy this great sport and make a meaningful impact beyond the course, showcasing how golf is a force for good in communities around the world. We look forward to hosting an exciting tournament with support from ROSHN.”

At the LIV Golf event, ROSHN unveils a pivotal CSR initiative championing inclusivity in sport throughout Saudi Arabia. With the "Golf for the Disabled (LIV Ability)" initiative, this four-month program is set to introduce golf training and education to individuals with disabilities across Jeddah Governorate. Aiming to set a strong foundation for enduring and inclusive golf engagement, it looks beyond just the LIV Golf Jeddah 2023 event. The essence of this initiative reflects ROSHN's core values: ensuring opportunity, fostering sustainability, upholding responsibility, and empowering every individual. It stands as a testament to ROSHN's vision where every Saudi can freely engage in sports of their preference.

"Embracing the future means forging visionary collaborations in both sports and culture through partnerships that reflect our drive to inspire the nation of Saudi Arabia towards an active lifestyle. The LIV Golf League mirrors our ambition to elevate golf to thrilling new horizons. Hand in hand, we're setting a distinct trajectory for this revered sport, emphasizing innovation, inclusivity, and a relentless spirit of competition," commented Talal Alhenaki, ROSHN Senior Manager, Sponsorships & External Events.

ROSHN’s deep-rooted connection with the sports sector in Saudi Arabia exemplifies its passion for fostering unity and camaraderie through sports. ROSHN involvement spans from the high-octane Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to the vibrant rhythms of the ROSHN Saudi League and its proud association with Al-Ittihad Saudi Club.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people. As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

