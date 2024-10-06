The agreement, held under the patronage of HRH Princess Haifa Alfaisal Al Saud and ROSHN Group’s CMO Ghada Alrumayan, focuses on the importance of early awareness of the disease.

Under the theme of “One Step Ahead” ROSHN Group partners with the Association to host numerous public activations, including the ‘Zahra Awareness Walk’ in October in Riyadh, to help women combat isolation and encourage early screening.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the Kingdom’s leading national multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, is set to collaborate with Zahra Breast Cancer Association for the third year to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October. ROSHN will promote Zahra’s breast cancer awareness initiatives across the Kingdom, reflecting on the impact of the disease and how to detect breast cancer as early as possible.

ROSHN’s collaboration with Zahra will see continued support for the Zahra Walk featuring both a 3 km and 1 km route with participation from around 2,000 individuals. ROSHN will host Zahra events for its employees at multiple offices and Zahra activations in partnership with MBC at ROSHN Front in Riyadh and ROSHN Waterfront in Jeddah, along with hosting the campaign’s closing ceremony at The Venue by ROSHN.

The partnership with Zahra Breast Cancer Association is part of ROSHN’s corporate social responsibility initiative, YUHYEEK, which aims to advance Saudi Arabia's social and economic development to improve the quality of life for all. YUHYEEK’s strategic pillars of sustainable development include a focus on public health, as well as community development, environmental sustainability, education and innovation, arts and culture. Through YUHYEEK, ROSHN is committed to broadening its impact beyond its projects and further contributing to the ambitions of Vision 2030,

ROSHN’s Group Chief Marketing & Communication Officer Ghada Alrumayan said, “Zahra is one of ROSHN Group’s most important community partners, as we strive to always lead in implementing distinctive initiatives aimed at raising awareness and elevating health and wellbeing by fostering a culture of prevention and effective social support. Breast cancer is the most prevalent disease affecting women nationally, and many cases are detected at a later stage. By promoting screenings and self-examinations we can help to save lives and transform communities for the better.”