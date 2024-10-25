To be held during Cityscape Global, the Hackathon will focus on key opportunities and innovative solutions across three areas

Teams will win cash prizes of up to 300,000 Saudi Riyals, with a total pot of 1.5 million Saudi Riyals

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF Company, today announced the launch of Hackathon 24, the largest IT competition for property technology-focused programmers in the region to date. The event, which will be held during Cityscape Global in Riyadh from the 11th to the 14th will see hundreds of people from over a dozen countries competing to design the best ideas for the construction and real estate industries across four areas. The top teams will win prize money of up to 300,000 Saudi Riyals to bring their ideas to life.

ROSHN’s Hackathon 24 builds on the first edition's success in 2023 when 17 teams from 12 countries competed for over one million Saudi Riyals in prize money. This year, the number of areas has been increased to include green technologies such as energy efficiency, intelligent buildings and automation, corporate social responsibility, and technology entrepreneurship.

Individuals or teams will be able to register their interests and ideas on Hackathon 24’s website. Those shortlisted to attend the Hackathon will have four days of Cityscape Global to show their proof of concepts, which will be reviewed by a judging committee on the event's final day. Each winning team will walk away with a cheque for 300,000 Saudi Riyals, second-place teams will each receive 150,000 Saudi Riyals, and third-place teams will receive 50,000 Saudi Riyals to develop their proof of concept.

The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and the Center of Digital Entrepreneurship will support Hackathon 24 as SME partners, PwC as a knowledge partner, and Google and Future Workshops as technology partners. The Garage and Tuwaiq Academy will power the event.

To know more details and apply, please go to https://roshn.tuwaiq.edu.sa/en.