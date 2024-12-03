Riyadh: For the third year running ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF Company, has been recognized as the best place to work in Saudi Arabia. Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In addition to being certified as the number one place to work in Saudi Arabia by Best Places to Work, ROSHN has been named as the Best Place to Work for Women, Millennials and for the Facilities category.

ROSHN’s employees praised how the company values their wellbeing, the potential for growth and development that ROSHN offers, its inclusive and diverse culture, and competitive compensation. Employees also spoke about how they are contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s development through ROSHN’s mission and vision to empower home ownership and raise the quality of life throughout the kingdom. ROSHN scored in the top percentile among employees for inclusivity with respect to career and growth opportunities, for offering medical coverage that meets their and their family’s needs, and for meeting or exceeding the expectations of our stakeholders.

“This marks the third year in a row where we have been named as the top employer by Best Places to Work and the fourth year where we have made the Best Places to Work list. This is testament to our commitment to building an organization that embodies ROSHN’s values” added Nasreen Al Dossary, ROSHN’s Group Chief Human Resources Officer. “What is especially meaningful is that our employees feel they are directly contributing to Saudi Vision 2030, the country’s development and its ambition whilst also benefiting from the career growth that ROSHN offers them. ROSHN offers both a high-performance culture and an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, particularly for women and millennials.”

Every year, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

“Achieving 4 certifications including Best Place to Work, Best Place to Work for Women, Best Place to Work for Millennials, and Best Workplace Facilities reflects ROSHN’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and supportive environment where everyone can thrive and succeed," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager in Saudi for Best Places to Work.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, serving as a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030.

ROSHN is transforming the urban landscape with human-centric, integrated developments that elevate connectivity and enhance the quality of life across the Kingdom.

With sustainability and innovation at the forefront, ROSHN ensures a holistic and harmonious lifestyle within its developments. The Group remains committed to advancing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 through its active participation in the Housing Program, the Quality-of-Life Program, and the Public Investment Fund Program.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program recognizing leading workplaces around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes the organizations attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee survey, an HR assessment is conducted focusing on evaluating the organization HR practices against the best standards.

