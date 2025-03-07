Dubai- UAE- Rose Rayhaan by Rotana has announced a remarkable start to 2025, celebrating significant accomplishments that underscore the hotel’s commitment to sustainability, partnerships, and an unmatched guest experience.

Among the hotel’s first achievements this year was being selected “UAE Best Growth Partner 2024” by Dertour, one of Europe's leading travel groups. The prestigious accolade was awarded to Rose Rayhaan by Rotana in recognition for the hotel’s continuous efforts and exceptional performance in the hospitality sector.

Rose Rayhaan by Rotana also won the Bronze Prize of the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp, an esteemed recognition that illustrates the hotel’s dedication to sustainable hospitality practices, aligning perfectly with Dubai’s vision for a greener future.

Last but not least, the hospitality landmark ranked among the Top 10 Preferred Hotels in the UAE based on feedback from reviewers on Holiday Check, a leading booking platform in Germany and one of the top three in Europe. This recognition highlights Rose Rayhaan by Rotana’s commitment to guest satisfaction and quality service.

Commenting these achievements, Mamdouh Ali, the hotel’s General Manager, said: “We are thrilled to start the year with such prideful achievements that embody our commitment to excellence, whether in performance, sustainability, service quality or guest satisfaction.”

He added: “We thank our wonderful guests for taking the time to share their memorable stay with us and recommend Rose Rayhaan as their preferred hotel in the UAE. We also thank our dedicated team whose relentless efforts turn every stay into a truly treasured experience. The year is just starting and we’re looking forward to raising the bar higher for the hospitality business in the UAE throughout 2025.”

Setting a benchmark for style, comfort and luxury, Rose Rayhaan by Rotana was certified as the world’s tallest hotel from 2009 until 2012. Today, the 72-storey building remains one of the world’s tallest hospitality towers and a distinctive landmark on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

About Rotana

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.