Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Rory's Apawthecary, a homegrown success story in the UAE's pet care industry, proudly announces its partnership with two prominent retailers, Waitrose and Spinneys, a collaboration set to elevate the accessibility of organic and ethical dog care products in the UAE market.

As of July 2023, Spinneys and Waitrose customers can conveniently access Rory's Apawthecary premium organic dog grooming products, including dog shampoo, dog conditioner, ear cleanser, aromatherapy spray, and a delightful assortment of high-quality pet accessories to be rolled out into the retailers this fall, including dog snoods, towels, and blankets.

These retail partnerships mark a significant milestone for the local brand, which was recently awarded a place in the 2022 Spinneys Local Business Incubator Program. The esteemed program supports local startups by fast-tracking market entry for innovative ventures such as Rory's Apawthecary. Following the success of this partnership, Rory's Apawthecary plans to introduce new product lines to these retailers later this year. Additionally, the brand is set to expand into Spinneys and Waitrose stores across Oman.

Since its inception in 2020, Rory's Apawthecary has swiftly gained recognition for its unwavering commitment to being non-toxic, providing premium pet wellness solutions, and emphasizing natural and holistic approaches. With a strong focus on sustainable and ethical practices, the brand has resonated and formed a deep connection with pet owners across the UAE. Rory's Apawthecary also supports local animal welfare and rescue organizations and actively advocates for fostering and adoption.

The brand was established by Abu Dhabi native Robyn Fok, a passionate animal lover and dog owner. While searching for pet products at local pet shops and vets, Fok recognized a significant void in the market; the available options were either foreign brands or products laden with harmful toxic ingredients, posing risks rather than benefits to pets. Determined to make a difference, she named the brand after her beloved late Cocker Spaniel, Rory, and set out to create a line of natural dog wellbeing products, aiming to revolutionize an industry saturated with chemical-infused goods.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Spinneys Local Business Incubator Program and to have established this partnership with Waitrose and Spinneys. These are two esteemed retailers known for their high-quality offerings," said Fok, Founder and CEO of Rory's Apawthecary. "This collaboration allows Rory’s Apawthecary to reach a wider audience, ensuring more pet parents and furry companions have access to our premium dog care products.”

Now stocked at Spinneys and Waitrose stores nationwide, Rory's Apawthecary products are also available for purchase via the store's online shop, as well as at premium pet lifestyle stores and vets, both online and in stores, across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including The Pet Shop/ Dubai Pet Food, and in all branches of Modern Veterinary Clinic.

