Rolls-Royce Designates ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia An Engine Maintenance Hub

Kuala Lumpur – Rolls-Royce has certified ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia as a hub for the provision of maintenance services for Rolls-Royce BR710A2-20 engines that power the Bombardier Global Express aircraft series.

ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia, already an authorized Rolls-Royce service centre for routine maintenance, inspections, and minor repairs on this engine, has now been awarded hub status. This new designation allows the facility to perform more advanced diagnostics and repairs, further enhancing its capabilities in engine maintenance.

The Malaysia facility is approved by several civil aviation regulators to do airframe heavy maintenance on the Global Express series.

Ivan Lim, Regional VP Asia for ExecuJet MRO Services says: “ExecuJet MRO Services Group has a long-standing relationship with Rolls-Royce. We were able to achieve hub status after making further investments in infrastructure, tooling, training and technology.”

“We continually strive to meet the evolving needs of business aviation customers. Offering airframe maintenance and engine support under one roof, streamlines the maintenance process for customers,” he adds.

ExecuJet MRO Services opened a 149,500ft2 state-of-the-art, purpose-built MRO centre at Subang Airport last year. The facility offers the full-suite MRO services including airframe line and heavy maintenance, AOG support, engine maintenance support, component support and so on.

About ExecuJet MRO Services

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has world-class MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe and the Middle East; where major repair and refurbishment activities are conducted. All MRO operations performed within the global ExecuJet MRO Services network comply with the world’s most stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

Specialising in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance; aircraft engineers are trained and certified on a wide range of aircraft, including: Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and various others.

Further information: www.execujet-mro.com

Media Contacts:

Madie Werner

madie.werner@execujet-mro.com