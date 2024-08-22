Dubai, UAE: Rodenstock, a global leader in eye health and vision technology, announces its latest innovation in the field of ophthalmic lenses: B.I.G Norm (Biometric Intelligent Glasses). This cutting-edge technology represents a significant advancement in personalized vision correction, combining individualized biometric eye measurements with artificial intelligence (AI) analysis to deliver the unparalleled sharpness and clarity through lenses.

For over a century, Rodenstock has embodied German engineering excellence, leading the optical industry with groundbreaking innovations. From patenting the world’s first optical frame to pioneering free-form technology, and now, introducing Biometric lenses, Rodenstock has consistently advanced vision care for people worldwide. While traditional lens design focused on individual face and frame measurements, Rodenstock is now revolutionizing the process by integrating the eye's unique biometry, setting a new standard in lens precision and quality.

Backed by over a decade of research and the analysis of 500,000 exact eye measurements, this cutting-edge technology leverages AI to integrate biometric data with each customer's prescription, creating lenses that truly reflect the unique characteristics of each person’s eyes, delivering sharper vision, continuous clarity from near to far, and significantly reduced distortion.

“B.I.G. is the culmination of 20 years of development, unique technical expertise, and strong intellectual property," commented Dr. Uttenweiler, one of the intellectual pioneers behind Rodenstock’s B.I.G. innovation. "We have harnessed the power of AI and biometric data to create a new standard in personalized vision, and B.I.G. Norm represents the pinnacle of this innovation."

With B.I.G. Norm technology, Rodenstock is creating a “new norm” in vision care because every eye is different. Clinical studies revealed that 97% of users reported sharper vision, while 94% experienced undisturbed vision, highlighting the effectiveness of its personalized lens technology.

Enjoy sharp vision from any angle and distance with AI-powered lenses that truly understand your eyes.

Rodenstock’s B.I.G technology is available at leading opticians across the UAE.

About Rodenstock:

Rodenstock is a global leader in high-precision ophthalmic lenses and eyewear, with a legacy of over 140 years of innovation in the optical industry. Founded in 1877, Rodenstock is committed to delivering exceptional visual experiences through cutting-edge technology, scientific research, and a deep understanding of individual eye anatomy. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of advanced lens solutions, including Biometric Intelligent Glasses (B.I.G. VISION®), which combine personalized eye measurements with AI analysis to set new standards in visual clarity and comfort. With a presence in over 85 countries and strong partnerships with leading opticians worldwide, Rodenstock continues to shape the future of vision care, ensuring that every individual receives the best possible lens for their unique visual needs.

