



El Batal for Investment announced today the launch of "Rock Developments," consolidating all its real estate projects in Egypt, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The company starts with a capital of 6 billion EGP and total investments of 10 billion EGP.

The announcement was made during a grand celebration organized by the company, attended by its leadership team, media representatives, journalists, and artists, to mark the official launch of Rock Developments at Le Lac Du Caire Island. The historic venue symbolizes the birth of a real estate entity rooted in El Batal for Investment, destined to thrive independently and spearhead future expansions.

Engineer Emad Doss, founder of El Batal for Investment and Rock Developments, stated that launching this entity as the real estate arm of El Batal for Investment is part of a strategic plan focusing on measured expansions in Egypt and abroad.

He explained that Rock Developments consolidates all residential and commercial real estate projects under the “Rock” brand in Egypt, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. These include developments across East and West Cairo, such as Rock Elite in New Heliopolis, Rock Yard in Sheraton, Rock Eden in 6th of October City, Rock Capital in the New Administrative Capital, Rock Vera and Rock Gold Mall in Fifth Settlement, and Rock Ville in Obour City.

He added that the journey of Rock projects began in 2016 with the aim of blending heritage with modernity, inspired by the strength, resilience, and continuity embodied by a "rock." This is the essence of what the company strives to deliver to its clients.

Rock Developments currently manages over 10 residential and commercial projects, accommodating approximately 7,000 families. The target is to increase this number to 10,000 families soon.

During the event, it was also revealed that El Batal for Investment is diversifying into other fields, including hospitality and healthcare services, alongside its real estate investments. With over 45 years of experience, the company has been a pioneer in expanding beyond Egypt, especially in Canada, where it has executed several landmark projects.