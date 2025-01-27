Dhahran - Saudi Arabia: Roboze, the leader in industrial non-metallic additive manufacturing, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global energy technology company SLB.

The MoU, which was signed at the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) 2025 Forum and Exhibition, sets the stage for advancements in the local manufacturing of non-metallic parts in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration marks a significant step in supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by fostering sustainability and economic diversification through in-country manufacturing.

Since 2021, SLB and Roboze have worked together to identify, manufacture, and evaluate critical spare parts made from super polymers like PEEK and Carbon Fiber PEEK for downhole oil and gas applications. The MoU establishes a shared commitment to advancing local manufacturing capabilities by leveraging Roboze’s state-of-the-art additive manufacturing technologies and high-performance materials.

“Our MoU with SLB in Saudi Arabia exemplifies our commitment to enabling local manufacturing,” said Alessio Lorusso, CEO of Roboze. “By using our advanced manufacturing technologies for localized production of SLB parts, we are proud to contribute to Vision 2030 and drive innovation in KSA.”

The agreement focuses on expanding Roboze's manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia to produce SLB-qualified components on demand. This strategic initiative supports the Kingdom’s transition to a sustainable digital supply chain, aligns with Industry 4.0 principles, and reduces reliance on global logistics.

Roboze’s global distributed manufacturing network and its expansion into Saudi Arabia underscore a commitment to driving supply chain resilience while fostering local talent and infrastructure development. Through this partnership, SLB and Roboze are advancing the vision of a sustainable and innovative manufacturing ecosystem, contributing to a more balanced planet.

ABOUT ROBOZE

ROBOZE is a leading company in the development and production of advanced solutions in the field of industrial 3D printing. Founded with the aim of transforming how companies design and produce components, ROBOZE offers comprehensive solutions for additive manufacturing with super polymers and composite materials, enabling applications in sectors such as aerospace, mobility, energy, and manufacturing. ROBOZE's mission is to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing through continuous innovation and the provision of reliable and sustainable solutions. For more information, visit www.roboze.com.

