Dubai: Celebrated Chef Roberto Segura is thrilled to unveil his latest culinary ventures at the newly launched Market Island Food Hall in Dubai Festival City. Nikkei Modern Japanese, a sushi bar that masterfully merges Japanese tradition with a vibrant Peruvian flair, and La Barra, a casual, vibrant Peruvian eatery that brings the essence of Peru’s street food culture to life. These two dynamic concepts invite food enthusiasts on an unparalleled culinary journey, all within one convenient dining destination.

Located in the largest food hall in the Middle East, Market Island offers an eclectic atmosphere with multiple dining options, stunning views of Dubai Creek, and the distinction of hosting the city’s first licensed bar within a mall. Roberto Segura’s dual-concept restaurants stand out as key attractions, each offering a unique yet complementary experience in this vibrant setting.

Nikkei Modern Japanese redefines sushi by infusing traditional Japanese culinary techniques with bold Peruvian influences. The result is an exciting fusion that delivers both authenticity and innovation. From exquisitely crafted classic maki rolls to creative fusion dishes, every plate at Nikkei reflects a commitment to using the finest ingredients and meticulous artistry. As well as inhouse dining, Nikkei offers takeaway and delivery services across Dubai.

“At Nikkei, we’re dedicated to elevating the sushi experience,” said Founder and Chef, Roberto Segura. “Our approach is to make sushi both delightful and accessible, blending flavours in a way that’s modern, yet true to its roots. We want our guests to enjoy every bite in an atmosphere that’s as vibrant as the dishes we serve.”

Meanwhile, La Barra brings the laid-back vibes of Peru to Dubai, offering an authentic taste of Peruvian cuisine with a lively twist. Located both at Nakheel Mall’s Depachika Food Hall and now Market Island in Festival City, La Barra transports diners to the streets of Lima with its colourful decor, vibrant music, and a selection of tantalising dishes. And what’s more, a third branch is due to open at Dubai Mall towards the end of the year.

The menu boasts iconic Peruvian favourites including an array of fresh ceviches, salads, and perfectly cooked meats, all prepared with high quality ingredients and a passion for showcasing Peru’s culinary heritage. For those looking for a relaxed yet flavorful dining experience, La Barra’s casual ambiance and friendly service make it the ideal spot.

"Dining at La Barra feels like you're visiting Peru," says Roberto Segura. "It's a celebration of flavours, with a conscious brand philosophy at its core. It’s casual, fun, and packed with character."

In addition to its in-house dining experience, La Barra offers takeaway, delivery across Dubai, and customisable catering services, making its vibrant offerings accessible for any occasion—whether it’s a casual dinner or a corporate event.

Recognised for his innovative blend of traditional and modern flavours, Chef Roberto Segura continues to make waves in Dubai’s dining scene. His passion for Japanese and Peruvian cuisines shines through in every dish, as he seamlessly bridges cultural culinary divides. With the launch of Nikkei Modern Japanese and La Barra, Roberto reaffirms his commitment to creativity, quality, and making gourmet dining approachable for all.

Both Nikkei Modern Japanese and La Barra are now open at Market Island, Dubai Festival City, offering an extraordinary fusion of flavours. Whether you’re in the mood for delectable sushi or the vibrant taste of Peru, Roberto Segura’s newest ventures promise to elevate your dining experience.

For more information, follow @NikkeiDxb and @LaBarra_Dxb on Instagram for the latest updates, menus, and promotions.

-Ends-

About Us

La Barra is an authentic Peruvian Restaurant created by the hand of the award-winning chef Roberto Segura. Located at Depachika Food Hall, Nakheel Mall and Market Island Food Hall, Dubai Festival City Mall, La Barra is inspired by traditional Peruvian cuisine, showcasing a fusion of indigenous ingredients and international influences.

Nikkei Modern Japanese is a unique dining experience that artfully blends traditional Japanese cuisine with vibrant Peruvian flavours. Created by celebrated chef Roberto Segura, Nikkei offers an innovative yet classic menu that highlights the rich culinary traditions of both cultures. Located in the Market Island Food Hall in Dubai Festival City, Nikkei serves high-quality dishes in a casual setting, ensuring a memorable experience for every guest.

For media enquiries please contact:

Aimee Connor

aimee@halocommunications.co.uk