Dubai, UAE – Oche – tech-driven, darts-focused venue – will launch in Dubai. A world-first concept that combines social dining with gaming, will be introduced by RMAL Hospitality in partnership with The Social Gaming Group, Oche combines top-tier gastronomy with a state-of-the-art gaming experience, welcoming guests to limber up their throwing arms for an unforgettable adventure.

Derived from the term defining the line behind which darts players must stand, "Oche" is pronounced like hockey, but with the 'H' gracefully omitted. This unique concept marries a premium shared darts experience with exceptional food and drinks, introducing the world to the innovative concept of "gastro-gaming," where patrons can play, interact, and fully immerse themselves in the moment.

From Michelin-trained chefs and curated menus, through to a diverse selection of cocktails masterfully created behind the bar, Oche offers an array of food and beverage options inspired by modern European and Asian cuisines, all at affordable prices. Its unique concept draws inspiration from street food worldwide, emphasizing flavour-packed dishes meant to be enjoyed by hand.

With best-in-class gaming and entertainment features at its core, Oche boasts revolutionary technology that guarantees an unparalleled experience. Forget the traditional chalkboard – the venue is equipped with cutting-edge technology, complete with numerous games and automatic scoring systems including Killer, Shanghai, and 501.

Elias Madbak, Managing Director of RMAL Hospitality, expressed his enthusiasm for the Oche launch, saying, “We are delighted to have signed as the franchise partner with The Social Gaming Group to bring Oche to the UAE to continue the brand’s global success.We are excited to introduce Oche to Dubai, a city known for its dynamism and sociability. Oche is a groundbreaking concept that blends gastronomy and entertainment like never before, and this venture aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled hospitality experiences to pave the way for innovation in the region’s hospitality sector."

Troy Warfield, CEO of The Social Gaming Group which owns the Oche brand, said; “We are thrilled to announce this franchise partnership with RMAL Hospitality to continue our international development by bringing Oche and the gastro gaming concept to the UAE.

“Dubai is famed globally for its world class hospitality and social scene, and Oche is bringing something truly unique to the table, with high quality and innovative cuisine and the best in gastro gaming.”

Founded in 2007 by the Al Fahim Group, RMAL Hospitality has a strong track record of developing world-class hospitality, asset management, and real estate products. The company is dedicated to advancing the Gulf and North Africa hospitality industry. It is now poised to expand its presence in other regions worldwide through strategic investments and partnerships.

About Oche

Oche is a tech-driven, darts venue, offering an exceptional range of shared plates inspired by cuisines from around the world paired with uniquely crafted cocktails and craft beers and wines, whilst guests enjoy an exceptional gaming experience. Through the marriage of a premium, shared darts experience and an exceptional food and drinks offering, Oche introduces gastro gaming, a world-first experience for guests. Oche is part of The Social Gaming Group, a global player in the competitive socialising space with brands Oche, Shufl and B2B business Social Gaming Solutions. Already a globally renowned brand, The Social Gaming Group, owners of the Oche brand, has sites across Norway, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Australia, with the UK becoming its sixth location globally. It is backed by Norwegian IT investment company Karbon Invest, a Norwegian investment company. Co. Founders Jens Rugseth, Rune Syversen and CEO Christian Breddam.

About RMAL Hospitality

Launched by the Al Fahim Group in 2007, RMAL Hospitality is a restaurant and hotel development business with a portfolio of international restaurant chains like Wagamama, Trader Vic’s, Allo Beirut, and Marco Pierre White.

RMAL Hospitality is committed to the development of world-class hospitality, asset management and real estate products. Focused on the development of the hospitality industry in the Gulf and North Africa, RMAL Hospitality is currently working towards expanding to other regions across the world through strategic investments and partnerships.