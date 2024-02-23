Final announcements for the sale include a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss and a 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Laundaulet



Additional highlights recently announced include a 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé and a 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Coupé



The sale will also include outstanding memorabilia and an exclusive offering of 10 high-end watches



Further information can be found at rmsothebys.com



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – RM Sotheby's is delighted to announce a stunning selection of final consignments heading to its inaugural Dubai sale, which will be held on 9 March at Concrete in Alserkal Avenue in the Al Quoz district.



An unquestionable star car in Dubai will be the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss. As one of just 75 examples built and inspired by Sir Stirling Moss’ iconic 1955 Mille Miglia victory, the model is highly sought-after by collectors. The fine example to be offered has been sparingly driven with just 9,233 kilometres from new and is presented in the metallic shade of Crystal Antimon Grey over a Black and Anthracite leather interior (Estimate: $3,000,000 - $3,500,000 USD).



Another rare machine which is perfect for taking on the sand dunes in luxury is the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet. Arguably the ultimate G-Wagen and an open-top off-roader like no other, this Mercedes-AMG 6.0-litre V-12, 621 brake horsepower machine is one of just 99 examples built. Boasting spacious and luxuriously appointed rear seats designed around a lengthened wheelbase, this example was delivered new in Monza Gray Magno over a Brown leather interior. First delivered to France, it now reads 2,069 kilometres on the odometer and is estimated to sell for between $700,000 - $800,000 USD.



For those seeking something unique, the 2015 Rolls-Royce 'Silver Spectre' Shooting Brake by Carat Duchatelet provides the ultimate in exclusivity. A one-of-one modern coachbuilt shooting brake, this custom-built car was designed by Neils van Roij Design and executed by Carat Duchatelet, with the conversion taking over 2,500 hours to complete. Powered by a 6.6-litre V-12 engine uprated to deliver 690 brake horsepower, this bespoke motor car is estimated to sell for between $275,000 - $325,000 USD.



Many eyes are on the already announced 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé, an example which has a mere 123 kilometres on the odometer at the time of cataloguing, presenting an opportunity to acquire this stunning and rare hypercar in ‘as new’ condition. Boasting highly desirable options that include an exposed gloss carbon fibre twill roof and engine cover, and Matte Black magnesium performance wheels with red brake callipers, the car is estimated to sell for between $2,900,000 - $3,300,000 USD.



Also worthy of note are the incredible breadth of memorabilia that will be offered for sale in Dubai. This includes a race suit worn by Michael Schumacher in the 2000 season and a helmet worn by him in the 2004 season, in addition to various model examples of the world’s leading cars, including two built by highly respected model builders Amalgam, which includes a Scuderia Ferrari SF70H 1:4 Scale Model by Amalgam (Estimate: $25,000 - $35,000 USD). There will also be a broad spread of junior cars on offer in Dubai.



The sale is proud to offer a remarkable selection of rare and high-end watches. With 10 watches and one clock, many with an automotive connection, the fine selection of timepieces is headed by a one-off and bespoke Rolex Daytona UAE (Ref. 6263) Stainless steel chronograph, featuring the UAE Coat of Arms & a Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum dial (estimate: $220,000 - $400,000 USD). Also set to draw attention from collectors is a Rolex Daytona (Ref. 16518) 18k yellow gold automatic chronograph, estimated at $20,000 - $25,000 USD.



For further information on all the lots to feature in RM Sotheby’s Dubai auction, please visit rmsothebys.com.