Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RM Sotheby's, the global leader in collector car auctions, has announced the official inauguration of its Middle East and North Africa operations, via an event held to mark the company's commitment to cater to the growth of the local automotive scene and culture in the region.

The inauguration was celebrated with an exclusive launch party, which took place at Sotheby’s Dubai gallery in the DIFC and was attended by a glamorous mix of automotive enthusiasts, art and watch collectors, event organizers and industry professionals from across the region. The event offered guests a chance to understand RM Sotheby’s mission in the region and experience the very best of the classic and collector car world, with, on view, a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti that was flown in for this special occasion prior to returning to Europe to be offered for sale at RM Sotheby’s upcoming auction at Villa Erba during the world renowned Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the shore of Lake Como, Italy, on May 20th. A selection of Sotheby’s luxury and fine art private sales offerings were also on view on at the event.

"RM Sotheby's is delighted to be officially launching our operations in the Middle East," said Ghita Mejdi – Senior Consultant, RM Sotheby’s. "The region has tremendous potential and a vibrant automotive scene unlike anywhere in the world. With over 40 years of experience in the global car collector market, we are excited to bring our expertise and passion to the Middle East and look forward to working with our partners to contribute to the automotive culture and bring our clients to experience a whole new level of belonging to our community’’.

Peter Wallman, RM Sotheby’s Chairman, EMEA, said: “We are delighted to have launched our business into the Middle East and Africa, as we fully recognize the passion that the region has for beautiful motor cars and what an outstanding opportunity it is for our business to serve those enthusiasts and collectors. Our recent visits to the region have clearly demonstrated to us the burgeoning classic car culture, infrastructure and event scene which includes the Gulf Historic Grand Prix and the Mille Miglia Experience, and it is these types of events that provide the foundation for the collectors car market globally”.

With a track record of selling some of the most significant cars in the world, RM Sotheby's is well placed to advise and help collectors in the Middle East secure their dream vehicles as well as assisting in the entire lifestyle element that is associated with purchasing the car.

Peter Wallman continues: “The collector’s car community is largely about shared experiences and belonging, and we wholeheartedly share these values and enthusiasm. We bring a unique offering to a part of the world that hasn’t previously benefitted from the level of automotive expertise and global reach, that we can bring to this market. This is just the beginning of what I know is going to be an incredible new chapter for RM Sotheby’s, and we intend to support the region by involving ourselves in as many motoring events as we possibly can.”

RM Sotheby's has a long-standing reputation for excellence and has sold some of the most significant cars in the world, including a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé, which sold for a record-breaking Eur 135 million in 2022.

The launch of RM Sotheby's in the Middle East is a significant development for the region's automotive scene, and the company is excited to bring its expertise, professionalism, and passion for classic and collector cars to this discerning market.

Daniel Asmar, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Sotheby’s said: “We are delighted to welcome our colleagues at RM Sotheby’s to the region and to work alongside the established team of specialists that we have based here in Dubai. Collector grade motor cars are now an integral part of our Luxury Division, and with the passion and enthusiasm that this market has for all things motoring related, we believe that Sotheby’s now caters for all areas of the collecting community with unsurpassed expertise.”