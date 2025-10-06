Jeddah: AROYA Cruises, the first Arabian cruise line, has announced its participation as a strategic sponsor of Riyadh Season 2025, with its flagship ship named as an official Riyadh Season zone, positioning the Kingdom’s first cruise line as a distinctive extension of the event at sea, hosting select Season activities onboard.

Launching on 10 October, Riyadh Season 2025 is one of the Kingdom's most anticipated events, attracting millions of local and international visitors with a diverse programme of entertainment and adventure. As a part of this year’s edition, visitors will experience the Kingdom’s growing tourism offering, with AROYA Cruises joining the Season for the first time to showcase its “Remarkably Arabian” cruise experience. Guests will have the opportunity to join scheduled sailings across the Red Sea, the Arabian Gulf and the Mediterranean, bringing Riyadh Season to the sea.

In addition, AROYA Cruises will bring the excitement of the sea into the heart of Riyadh Season through activations across key zones such as Boulevard City and Boulevard World, where the lake will be transformed into the AROYA Lagoon, a distinctive Season attraction giving guests a glimpse the brand’s onboard service culture. Visitors will be able to engage with the AROYA Cruises brand in dynamic ways and discover more about the flagship vessel AROYA — from its sailings and itineraries to the distinctive experiences awaiting guests on board.

In the presence of H.E. Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), the sponsorship agreement was signed on 2 October in Riyadh by Eng. Faisal Bafarat, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, on behalf of Riyadh Season, and by Turky Kari, Executive Director of Marketing at Cruise Saudi, on behalf of AROYA Cruises, with the attendance of Ghassan Khan, Chief Strategic Officer of Cruise Saudi.

Turky Kari, Executive Director of Marketing at Cruise Saudi, said: “Riyadh Season is one of the Kingdom’s most iconic entertainment platforms, and we are proud for AROYA Cruises to be part of it. This partnership gives us the chance to share our “Remarkably Arabian” cruise experience with visitors and reflects our commitment to supporting national initiatives that bring communities together, in line with the ambitions of Vision 2030.”

For more information and to book, visit aroya.com/en.