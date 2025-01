Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a hugely positive move, Riyadh Air is preparing for the arrival of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The leased aircraft, painted in the airline’s resplendent pearl livery and set to be used as a technical spare and for training purposes, will be unveiled at the airline’s home airport at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

With the airline’s highly anticipated cabin interiors set to be revealed soon, this aircraft will not feature the new cabin but does have a high-specification interior to meet guests' expectations when flying with a world-class modern airline.

This aircraft is separate from the original Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft order of 72 aircraft and will be utilized over the coming months for training purposes. It will continue the process of Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with the General Authority of Civil Aviation before operating as Riyadh Air’s technical spare to allow operations to commence later in 2025.

The opportunity to lease this plane demonstrates the innovative nature of Riyadh Air to create solutions and start serving the people of Riyadh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2025.

ABOUT RIYADH AIR

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, stateof-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over one hundred destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart. For more information, please visit our website: www.riyadhair.com.