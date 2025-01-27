Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air has been awarded its operational certificate by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), for its first advanced Boeing 787-9 RX7000 full flight simulator, consolidating its mission to establish a world-class pilot training ecosystem. This a significant milestone prior to the start of commercial operations in 2025. The license was officially presented by Captain Sulaiman Al-Muhaimedi, Executive Vice President for Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability at GACA, to Peter Bellew, Riyadh Air’s Chief Operating Officer.

The simulator is a critical addition to Riyadh Air’s expanding training infrastructure, designed to enhance pilot readiness and elevate safety benchmarks. By providing an immersive and highly responsive training experience, the advanced simulator enables pilots to refine their skills, optimize performance, and ensure seamless operational execution.

Peter Bellew, Chief Operating Officer at Riyadh Air, said: "This milestone underscores our commitment to world-class pilot training and operational excellence. The advanced simulator will enhance our pilots' capabilities, aligning with Riyadh Air’s ambition to redefine aviation standards and deliver a next-level flying experience. We will continue investing in cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, safety, and excellence across our operations."

This investment in leading-edge training technology reflects Riyadh Air's broader vision for the future of air travel. The airline is committed to using innovation to enhance safety, optimize operational efficiency, and redefine industry standards. This commitment not only aligns with the national aviation strategy, which targets significant growth in passenger capacity (330 million annually) and air cargo (4.5 million tons) by 2030, expanding the Kingdom's network to 250 destinations, but also reaffirms Riyadh Air's mission to set new industry benchmarks.

About Riyadh Air

