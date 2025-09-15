The agreement supports Riyadh Air’s 2025 launch and Vision 2030 goals, including plans to serve 100+ destinations, with comprehensive management and repair services

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, the new national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Unilode, a global leader in Unit Load Device (ULDs) management, maintenance, and repair services. This agreement will leverage Unilode’s extensive repair network, wide-ranging ULD fleet, and advanced digital technology in providing comprehensive management and support services, while supporting Riyadh Air in maintaining operational efficiency, reliability, and readiness across its passenger and cargo operations in Saudi Arabia and throughout its global network.

The agreement includes the supply and management of new, lightweight, and durable ULDs, essential for the safe and efficient transport of baggage and cargo across Riyadh Air’s network, while also supporting fuel efficiency and sustainable operations. Riyadh Air will digitize these assets through Bluetooth-enabled tracking and Unilode’s reader infrastructure, delivering real-time visibility, stock optimization and condition monitoring to reduce loss and mishandling and to streamline irregular-operations recovery.

This collaboration with Unilode is aligned with Riyadh Air’s strategic growth plans. As the airline prepares to launch in 2025, it is building strong partnerships that enhance reliability and efficiency across the aviation value chain. Following the launch, Riyadh Air will expand its fleet to more than 180 aircraft, and by 2030, the airline will connect guests to more than 100 destinations, contribute $20 billion to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP, and create over 200,000 direct and indirect jobs worldwide.

Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer of Riyadh Air, said:

“At Riyadh Air, every decision is about creating journeys that feel effortless, personalized, and responsible. Our partnership with Unilode is more than a technological upgrade, it’s about building trust, reducing our environmental footprint, and delivering the premium experience our guests deserve. Together, we’re shaping the future of travel with smart, sustainable, and human-centered solutions.”

The agreement is supported by Unilode’s full-service management model and global repair/MRO network, ensuring asset availability and operational resilience as Riyadh Air’s operations expand. The long-term structure reflects Unilode’s approach in recent airline partnerships that focus on digitalization and end-to-end lifecycle management.

“Partnering with Riyadh Air at such a pivotal stage of its journey underscores Unilode’s ability to deliver value not only today, but also well into the future,” said Ross Marino, Chief Executive Officer of Unilode. “Our innovative ULD solutions, unrivalled global network, and pioneering digital platform will give Riyadh Air the agility and resilience needed to build one of the most forward-looking airlines in the world. We are proud to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting its aviation transformation.”

By integrating cutting-edge solutions and trusted global expertise, Riyadh Air is driving a smarter, more sustainable aviation ecosystem, positioning the airline as a catalyst for innovation and excellence in global travel

About Riyadh AirRiyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

