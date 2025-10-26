Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Today marks a truly proud moment for the Kingdom as Riyadh Air commences its first daily service to London Heathrow (LHR). This pivotal step is a direct realization of Saudi Arabia's ambition to connect to the world, strongly supporting Vision 2030.

These flights, operated aboard our designated Boeing 787-9 "Jamila", are a core component of our 'Pathway to Perfect' go-to-market plan and are designed to ensure unparalleled operational readiness. Available only to Riyadh Air employees and select guests, each flight will allow us to fine-tune every detail, guaranteeing a seamless, world-class travel experience ahead of our full 2025 operations.

About Riyadh Air:

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

