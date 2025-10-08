Fulfilling its commitment to commence operations in 2025, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier announces launch flights to London, with Dubai to be added later

Riyadh Air to operate daily passenger launch flights to London Heathrow on October 26th, marking a critical phase in its Pathway to Perfect go-to-market plan

Sfeer launches as Riyadh Air’s community-driven loyalty program, uniquely allowing shareability of membership benefits including Level Points to help friends and family reach higher status and unlock greater rewards

Early Sfeer members gain priority access to ticket sales on Riyadh Air’s future flights as well as exclusive experiences

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, today reveals two significant milestones as it announces a landmark on its journey towards its 2025 debut, firstly, the commencement of its first daily flights to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on October 26th, designed to ensure unparalleled readiness and operational excellence as it creates world-class travel experiences. Riyadh Air is also proud to unveil Sfeer, its groundbreaking loyalty offering, which will provide exclusive benefits to its early Founding Members through “The Founders” and showcase the future direction for dynamic loyalty programs.

Operational Excellence: Paving the Way for a World-Class Airline

Beginning October 26th, Riyadh Air will commence daily launch flights from Riyadh to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) aboard its designated Boeing 787-9 technical spare aircraft, "Jamila”. These carefully sequenced flights, initially on sale to select groups and Riyadh Air employees, are a critical phase in ensuring unparalleled operational readiness ahead of receiving the first aircraft deliveries from Boeing, while utilizing Riyadh Air’s recently awarded slot at London Heathrow (LHR). Flights will depart Riyadh at 0315 (RX401) with an early morning arrival time into London Heathrow at 0730, the return flights depart London at 0930 (RX402), arriving back to Riyadh at 1915 (all times local).

This important phase of Pathway to Perfect will see flights to Dubai added soon after, transparently demonstrating Riyadh Air's rigorous commitment to operational excellence. Through a thorough assessment program of these initial launch flights on Jamila, the airline is building operational strength for a smooth, reliable, and world-class premium travel experience, reflecting Saudi Arabia's dedication to the highest standards of quality. Further exciting new routes are set to be announced in the coming weeks for winter 2025 and summer 2026.

"This isn't just a launch; it's a tangible realization of a vision to connect Saudi Arabia to the world, a core pillar of Saudi Vision 2030," stated Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. "Our commitment to begin operations in 2025 is being fulfilled. This rigorous flight program on Jamila allows us to fine-tune every detail, ensuring a seamless, reliable, and world-class experience. This carefully sequenced approach is our pathway to perfect, and we are now incredibly close to full operations with further destinations to be announced in the coming weeks as our new aircraft are delivered."

Sfeer: The Future of Loyalty, Designed for a Generation in Motion

Sfeer, meaning "Ambassador" in Arabic and blended with the English word “sphere”, embodies the vibrant, generous spirit of Saudi Arabia. As it rolls out, Sfeer is set to become one of the world's most unique and exciting loyalty programs, seamlessly combining community engagement with gamified experiences, all while unlocking the very best of Saudi. Uniquely, Sfeer members will be able to share level points within their community, plus many other membership benefits that will enhance the experience of their friends and family. Sfeer membership is now open via www.riyadhair.com, and early joiners will be recognized as ‘The Founders’, who will receive priority access to bookings on future flights, along with other benefits set to be announced soon.

"With Sfeer, we're creating much more than just a loyalty program; we're building a dynamic, digitally immersive lifestyle ecosystem," said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. "Our vision is to truly change the game, offering unparalleled benefits and fostering a unique sense of community among our members."

A cornerstone of Sfeer's innovation is its community-centric design where members will soon have the ability to share their points, benefits, and even Level Points with friends and family, fostering a sense of collective reward and generosity that reflects the values of Saudi society. Once fully activated in 2026, Sfeer will feature engaging gamified experiences with challenges and leaderboards designed to encourage engagement and participation. Furthermore, Sfeer proudly offers a "no points expiry" policy, ensuring that every point and benefit is meant to be enjoyed, not wasted, truly embodying the essence of Saudi generosity.

Joining Sfeer today offers immediate and compelling advantages, positioning members at the forefront of Riyadh Air's journey and ‘The Founders’ will receive priority access to bookings on future flights. Beyond priority booking, all members can look forward to invitations to exciting events and experiences, complimentary onboard Wi-Fi on their flights, and an array of benefits from local and global partners designed to reward Founding Members from day one.

Don't just travel; be a pioneer and secure a place at the forefront of a new era in aviation.

Joining Sfeer now allows members to start collecting points and gain exclusive early access to routes and priority booking on future flights as Founding Members. Over the coming months, all Sfeer members can also look forward to exclusive member-only events and benefits, including special culinary and entertainment experiences, as well as exciting chances to win free flights and other valuable prizes.

This is an invitation to an exciting adventure and to unlock the best of Saudi Arabia.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts robust global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

Website: www.riyadhair.com

For any inquiries, Riyadh Air Media Relations:

Media@riyadhair.com