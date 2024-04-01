The partnership will deliver several benefits to Riyadh Air across its main business functions, including delivery of hyper-personalised and intelligent guest experiences as well as a complete offering beyond air tickets and ancillaries.

Riyadh Air, a digitally native airline from Saudi Arabia continues to place innovative solutions using technology to deliver seamless experiences.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s digitally native, world-class airline and Artefact, a leading global consultancy in data and AI transformation services, have signed a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionising the aviation industry through AI applications. Utilising cutting edge cloud and AI technologies, the partnership will focus on building Riyadh Air’s data analytics platform and developing AI solutions across its main business and corporate functions.

Through these AI solutions, Riyadh Air will be able to hyper-personalise its guest experience and elevate its guest service through intelligent channels, optimise its flight and ground operations through real-time data insights and predictions, and launch fit-for-purpose offerings of Air and non-Air products through highly efficient and targeted sales channels.

Abe Dev, Vice President Digital & Innovation at Riyadh Air, added, "Our partnership with Artefact signifies Riyadh Air's dedication to leveraging cutting edge technologies to enhance guest experiences at every stage and every moment of their journey. This partnership with Artefact builds upon our recent collaborations with leaders in the aviation industry. Through AI integration, we aim to redefine travel standards, offering personalised, seamless digital-first experience to our guests ahead of our maiden flight in 2025."

Commenting on the partnership, Rahul Arya, CEO and Managing Partner of Artefact MENA, said: "Our partnership with Riyadh Air marks a significant milestone in our commitment to pioneering AI solutions tailored to the unique needs of the aviation industry. By combining Riyadh Air's forward-thinking approach with Artefact's expertise in data and AI solutions, we're poised to set new standards for innovation in the airline sector."

Riyadh Air, set to make its maiden flight in 2025, is poised to revolutionise the future of air travel and exceed guests' expectations of their travel experience. With an unwavering dedication to cutting-edge thinking and innovation, Riyadh Air aims to set new standards in the industry, connecting the Kingdom to over 100 destinations worldwide. This initiative supports the ambitions of both the National Aviation Strategy and National Tourism Strategy, which aim to bring 330 million annual visitors to the Kingdom by 2030.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

For more information please visit our website: www.riyadhair.com - and for any media inquiries please contact us at: media@riyadhair.com

About Artefact

Artefact is a leading global consulting company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of data and AI to positively impact people and organizations. We specialize in data transformation and data marketing to drive tangible business results across the entire enterprise value chain.

Artefact offers the most comprehensive set of data-driven solutions per industry, built on deep data science and cutting-edge AI technologies, delivering AI projects at scale in all industry sectors. From strategy to operations, we offer an end-to-end approach and solutions: data strategy, data quality and governance, data platforms, AI Factory, data-driven customer experience and marketing ROI.

Our 1500+ employees operate in 20 countries (Europe, Asia, Americas, Middle East, Africa) and we partner with 1000 clients, including some of the world's top 300 brands such as Samsung, L'Oréal and Sanofi.