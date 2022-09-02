Egypt: On the recently published Top 100 Best Resort Hotels in the World of TopHotels, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas landed on the fourth rank with total ratings of 4.94 out of 5 and a recommendation percentage of 90.

Top Hotels is renowned in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) tourism market that caters to the ratings of different hotels worldwide, based on the opinions of tourism business experts and tourist reviews. Annually, it is used by more than 10 million vacationers to select their preferred hotel and to have knowledge regarding other tourists’ reviews and recommendations of travel industry specialists.

The Top 4 awardee in the TopHotels’ 100 Best Resort Hotels in The World, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas, situated between the exceptional turquoise waters of the Red Sea and the endless pristine sandy beach, is a perfect staycation destination everyone would wish for. It is an all-inclusive hotel that offers elegantly-designed guestrooms, suites, villas, six a la carte restaurants, ten bars, Rixy Kids Club, Anjana Spa, private beach cabanas, and private pool cabanas. This cosmopolitan resort provides an idyllic destination for diving and water sports enthusiasts to explore the underwater treasures of the Red Sea.

The managing director of Rixos Egypt, Mr. Erkan Yildirim, commented on this success, “The entire team of Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas are extremely proud to receive this notable award. We are filled with gratification that our hotel is one of the leading choices of various tourists and tourism professionals worldwide. This heartwarming award will give us the more motivating force to curate only the best for our valuable guests and continue to set a world-class standard in the tourism industry.”

For more information, you may call +20 65 34 64 620, email at magawish@rixos.com, visit www.rixos.com or for more updates, follow https://www.instagram.com/rixossharm/ and https://www.facebook.com/rixossharm/, https://www.instagram.com/rixospremiumseagate and https://www.facebook.com/rixospremiumseagate