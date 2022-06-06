Dubai, United Arab Emirates – With the company enabling organistions in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region to successfully digitally transform and navigate the challenges of the post-pandemic world, Riverbed® today announced that it has experienced 48% year-on-year growth in bookings in 2021. This momentum follows the company’s ability to empower its customers to adapt to hybrid work and networks, multi-cloud environments, and modern application architectures.

The META region has been a major growth market for Riverbed, where it has established itself as a key technology partner to leading enterprises particularly in the banking, energy, oil & gas, and public sectors. Signaling the company’s deep commitment to its customers in the region, Dan Smoot, CEO at Riverbed, commenced his milestone global brand launch tour by visiting the full teams in Saudi Arabia and the UAE where he met with key customers and partners.

“Some of the most ambitious digital transformation projects in the world are being undertaken by Middle East organisations as they align with government initiatives that look to grow the digital and knowledge-based economy. As an enabler of delivering seamless digital experiences, Riverbed has been a long-standing partner to these pioneers and innovators,” explains Dan Smoot, Riverbed president and CEO. “In meeting with these organisations, I have gained some unique perspectives into their digital aspirations which in turn helps fuel our innovation as a technology provider. As Riverbed itself embarks on the next phase of its evolution, we are further strengthening our value proposition to customers through our industry leading Acceleration and Unified Observability portfolios.”

In April this year, Riverbed launched its new brand identity, underpinned by the unveiling of its Unified Observability portfolio – Alluvio by Riverbed. This, together with Riverbed’s industry leading Acceleration portfolio, enables the company to help its customers illuminate and then accelerate every digital interaction, empowering the experience for users everywhere.

With cloud computing experiencing a significant growth in popularity and adoption in the META region since the onset of the pandemic, this month the company has begun a Beta for its cloud-native, SaaS-delivered Alluvio unified observability solution.

“Riverbed this year celebrates its 20-year anniversary and with our experienced leadership team, we’re driving strong market momentum through the technology innovations we continue to bring to market. We’re grateful to our customers who have enabled us to achieve these milestones and we are excited to embark on this next phase together,” concludes Smoot.

About Riverbed

Riverbed is the only company with the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organizations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance. Riverbed offers two industry-leading portfolios: Alluvio by Riverbed, a differentiated Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights, and actions across IT, so customers can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences; and Riverbed Acceleration, providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of partners, and market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we empower every click, every digital experience. Riverbed – Empower the Experience. Learn more at riverbed.com

