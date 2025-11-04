​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability and in data acceleration, today introduced its new Riverbed Data Express Service enabling enterprises to radically accelerate the movement of massive datasets now required to prepare and deploy AI models at scale—reaching data transfer speeds up to 10 times faster than current industry solutions —improving a customer’s time to value and lowering costs. Enterprises are racing to build large language models with tens of petabytes of data scattered across data centers, edge environments, and multiple public clouds. Moving this data to AI-optimized GPU clusters often takes months, delaying time-to-value and increasing costs. With the new Riverbed Data Express Service, what once took months can now be completed in days—giving organizations the speed and security of data delivery now required to prosper in the AI era.

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Riverbed’s Data Express Service utilizes post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to move petabyte-scale datasets through secure VPN tunnels to ensure that customer data remains protected during the transfer process. The service includes enterprise-grade controls for secure access to data as well as the option to deploy data mover agents in customer tenants to enable additional security controls.

“With today’s announcement of the Riverbed Data Express Service, we will be helping customers overcome one of the biggest barriers to AI adoption—getting the right data to the right location, with industry-leading speed and security,” said Dave Donatelli, CEO of Riverbed. “In the first half of this year, we experienced strong demand in our overall business, achieving 77% year-over-year bookings growth. With our new Data Express Service announced today, and with more services planned in the future, we will continue to build on our momentum, helping customers maximize the return on their AI investment.”

Confidence in AI is rising in businesses across the globe, but in 2025, Riverbed's Global AI Research spanning 1,200 Leaders and Technical Specialists across seven countries, uncovered persistent gaps in AI readiness. 75% of organizations plan to establish an AI Data Repository Strategy, with nine out of every 10 organizations rating the movement and sharing of AI data as vital to their AI strategy and central to the utilization of the latest AI technologies, whether in training AI models, analyzing the data for the purpose of inference, or implementing Agentic AI.

“Customers are looking for faster, more secure ways to move massive datasets so they can bring AI initiatives to life,” said Sachin Menon, vice president, cloud engineering, Oracle. “With Riverbed Data Express Service deployed on OCI, organizations will be able to accelerate time to value, reduce costs, and help ensure that their data remains protected.”

“Speed, security and simplicity are now key driving factors for successful AI outcomes,” said Chalan Aras, SVP and GM of Riverbed’s Acceleration Business. “We’re leveraging over two decades of large-scale data movement expertise to dramatically shrink data transfer timelines and accelerate our customer’s path to competitive advantage in the AI era.”

The Riverbed Data Express Service is planned for general availability in Q4 of 2025.

