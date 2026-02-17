Dubai, UAE: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) of Dubai has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science in Advertising and Public Relations, to prepare students for leadership roles in the transforming sector. Accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, the program combines strategic communications with data-led decision making to equip graduates with the creative and technical skills to deliver effective campaigns that engage audiences through targeted messaging and compelling storytelling.

Reflecting RIT Dubai’s longstanding reputation as a leader in technology education, the new Bachelor of Science program responds to the evolution of advertising and public relations as disciplines that are now grounded in research and analytics, as well as creativity. As digital platforms, smart technologies, and artificial intelligence continue to transform how audiences are reached and influenced, the program teaches students how to understand human behavior through data-informed research and to design strategic messaging for both traditional and digital channels.

As part of the program, students will undertake a full-year, hands-on experiential learning course, working as part of a student-led advertising and public relations agency. Participants will work with mentors to hone their industry-relevant skills, delivering an array of real-world campaigns across the marketing communications spectrum, from public relations and advertising to social media and digital design. Through theoretical and applied learning, the program will teach how to utilise research techniques to understand target audiences and make informed decisions about messaging and media selection.

Graduates of the program will be prepared for careers in a wide range of industries, from advertising, public relations, marketing and media, to healthcare, education, manufacturing, and technology. Opportunities include creative practitioner roles such as copywriter, social media manager, digital media specialist, and public relations executive. Graduates can also explore strategic positions in brand management, media buying, events planning and advertising account management. The technology and analytical emphasis of the degree also positions graduates to explore emerging roles shaped by data science, automation, and advanced media technologies.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT Dubai, said, “The new Bachelor of Science program reflects our commitment to preparing graduates to lead in emerging industries aligned with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, digitally driven economy. Today, advertising and public relations are fundamentally shaped by digitalization, advanced technologies, and data analytics, which organizations use to design, deliver, and measure strategic communication. Accordingly, the program develops graduates who integrate technology with creativity, applying innovation, critical thinking, and accountability to make evidence-based decisions in a rapidly evolving digital media landscape. This program offers an exciting pathway for students seeking careers that harness technology and creativity to create meaningful societal impact.”

Students enrolled in the program will study in the UAE while earning an American degree from RIT’s main campus in New York, with opportunities to participate in cooperative education, internships, and global study experiences across RIT’s international campuses. The Bachelor of Science in Advertising and Public Relations is now open to applications for entry in Fall 2026.

About RIT Dubai

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technological-focused universities with more than 185 years of history. RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its new $136 million state-of-the-art campus which provides interactive learning space set over 129,000 square meters.

RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business, psychology, media design, leadership, engineering, and computing. The curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program that helps students stand out in today’s highly competitive job market. RIT Dubai offers American degrees issued directly from the main campus in New York, and all of RIT’s programs are UAE Ministry accredited. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or at one of its other global campuses.