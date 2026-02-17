Jordan Kuwait Bank Group announced its financial results for 2025, reporting net profits of JOD 151.1 million and a return on equity of 16.4%. These results underscore the Group’s balanced performance, strong financial position, and the resilience of its business model, driven by an institutional approach focused on sustainability and operational efficiency.

The Group’s total assets reached JOD 5.46 billion, supported by a solid deposit base of JOD 3.93 billion, reflecting customer confidence and the strength of the Bank’s funding structure. The credit portfolio expanded to JOD 2.09 billion, in line with a prudent growth strategy tailored to market requirements and customer needs.

In terms of financial strength, the Group maintained robust capital and liquidity levels. The capital adequacy ratio rose to 21.93% by year-end, highlighting the strength of the Bank’s capital base and its capacity to support future growth. The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) stood at 138.2%, exceeding regulatory requirements and demonstrating prudent financial resource management, regulatory compliance, and overall stability.

Based on these results, the Board of Directors recommended to the General Assembly the distribution of cash dividends at 18% of paid-up capital, equivalent to JOD 27 million, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Jordan.

Chairperson H.E. Shaikha Dana Al Sabah expressed pride in the Bank’s performance, noting that the results reflect the strength of the Group’s institutional approach and its commitment to achieving qualitative, balanced growth while adapting to economic developments across its markets. She commended the Executive Management and staff for their efforts, as well as the constructive collaboration with regulatory authorities in Jordan and abroad, which continues to enhance a stable banking environment.

Group CEO Haethum Buttikhi highlighted that the results align with the Group’s long-term strategy, which emphasizes innovation in banking services, digital transformation, and delivering integrated financial solutions that meet the aspirations of diverse customer segments. He acknowledged the continued efforts of the Central Bank of Jordan, led by H.E. Governor Dr. Adel Al Sharkas, in strengthening the Jordanian banking sector. He noted that the Central Bank’s prudent policies have reinforced sector resilience and stability, a cornerstone of the national economy.

Buttikhi also extended appreciation to the Jordan Securities Commission, the Amman Stock Exchange, and regulatory authorities inside and outside Jordan—including the Central Bank of Iraq and the Central Bank of Cyprus—for their support and cooperation. He expressed gratitude to customers and shareholders for their trust, and to the Board of Directors, Executive Management, and employees across the Group for their dedication and commitment.