RISE Technologies, the technology arm of National Holding, and HPE Aruba Networking have unveiled their strategic partnership with the vision of building a digital-first learning environment. RISE has significant expertise in supporting most critical businesses within the group and across the industry, primarily in the domain of Investments, Education, Manufacturing and Food & Beverage.

For multiple initiatives across different business verticals, RISE selected HPE Aruba Networking due to their capability to deliver cutting-edge, high-speed network infrastructure for several education institutes worldwide which plays a key role in kick-starting a collaborative journey towards digital transformation.

The education business, under the umbrella of the holding group, was running on legacy network infrastructure, with a significant number of associated challenges. In response to these challenges, the visionary leaders of the company revamped their strategy and decided to invest in digital transformation, with a shift from on-premises to cloud-based solutions.

RISE Technologies, acting as a distributor and value-added resellers for several entities including private and public sector organizations, will play a crucial role in orchestrating the migration of education specific technology to the cloud and to realize this objective, it has joined forces with HPE Aruba Networking. This synergy signifies a substantial leap forward in the adoption of cutting-edge cloud technologies, intending to augment the operational efficiency and service offerings at the education institutions.

HPE Aruba Networking has been the preferred vendor, in line with its comprehensive portfolio encompassing HPE Aruba Networking Central, Wi-Fi 6E, CX Switching and Network Access Control (NAC) solutions. Working in harmony, these components will deliver unmatched high-performance connectivity and network automation, which is the expected strategic outcome for the group.

The linchpin of this transformation is HPE Aruba Networking ESP (Edge Services Platform) with its management and orchestration console HPE Aruba Networking Central, a cutting-edge cloud-native platform that offers centralized network management and AI-driven insights. This technology will equip the education institutions with the tools necessary to optimize network performance, enhance security, and ensure seamless connectivity.

The deployment of Wi-Fi 6E, the latest advancement in wireless technology, will provide students and faculty with lightning-fast internet speeds and reduced latency, enriching the learning experience. Meanwhile, CX Switching Solutions will optimize network efficiency, enabling smooth data flow and management across educational institutions.

In addition, Network Access Control (NAC) solutions will fortify security measures, safeguarding the network against unauthorized access and ensuring data protection.

Mohammed Gharaibeh, General Manager at RISE Technologies commented, "Our partnership with HPE Aruba Networking underscores our dedication to transforming the infrastructure of the current education institutions. Together, we are determined to establish a cutting-edge educational environment that sets industry standards, leveraging technology to enhance the learning experience, connectivity, and security for students and educators alike."

Zeeshan Hadi, Country Manager for UAE & Africa, HPE Aruba Networking remarked, "HPE Aruba Networking is well known for its dedication to providing secure and high-performance networking solutions, with numerous success stories on driving business outcomes in education. Indeed, we are delighted to partner with RISE Technologies to elevate the experience at all of the education institutions, through our advanced network technology."

This partnership marks a pioneering step towards the digital transformation of education infrastructure. RISE Technologies and HPE Aruba Networking are resolute in their commitment to provide a future-ready, technologically advanced educational environment that establishes new benchmarks in the field of education.

Media Contact:

Ronak Thakkar - Associate Director – FleishmanHillard Middle East (Omnicom Public Relations Group)

T.: +971 54 586 9828

Mail: ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com