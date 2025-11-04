Ripple, a financial technology company that offers crypto solutions for businesses, today announced the acquisition of digital asset wallet and custody company, Palisade. The acquisition will significantly expand Ripple’s custody capabilities to directly serve the core needs of fintechs, crypto-native firms, and corporates.

Ripple Custody is designed for banks and financial institutions who want to safely secure digital assets, stablecoins or Real World Assets (RWAs). With this acquisition, Ripple can now serve a broader set of customers and use cases. Palisade brings a secure, fast, and scalable "wallet-as-a-service" technology designed for the quick movement of value and easy integration, making it ideal for the high-speed use cases of customers who need an out-of-the-box solution ideal for high-frequency transactions, on- and off-ramps and payments.

"Secure digital asset custody unlocks the crypto economy and is the foundation that every blockchain-powered business stands on—that's why it’s central to Ripple’s product strategy,” said Monica Long, President of Ripple. "Corporates are poised to drive the next massive wave of crypto adoption. Just as we've seen major banks go from observing to actively building in crypto, corporates are now entering the market, and they need trusted, licensed partners with out-of-the-box capabilities. The combination of Ripple’s bank-grade vault and Palisade’s fast, lightweight wallet makes Ripple Custody the end-to-end provider for every institutional need, from long-term storage to real-time global payments and treasury management."

Ripple Custody is already trusted by tier-1 global institutions, including Absa Bank, BBVA, DBS, Societe Generale – FORGE and more. It’s designed to act as a secure "vault" for institutional crypto, offering a tamper-proof audit trail and cryptographic approval process ideal for compliance. It supports management of multiple vaults, providing a complete view across assets and venues.

Palisade’s lightweight architecture combines governance and security features—including Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and zero-trust architecture—with fast wallet provisioning, multi-chain support, and DeFi integration.

Multi-Party Computation (MPC): Security solution that splits wallet keys into key fractions or “shards”.

Zero-Trust Architecture: Requires strict end to end verification for every user and device attempting to access network resources.

Fast Wallet Provisioning: Quickly create and deploy new digital wallets for customers at scale.

Multi-Chain Support: Hold and manage digital assets across different blockchains.

DeFi Integration: Interact with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, such as lending or yield platforms.

Palisade’s technology will also directly integrate into Ripple Payments, complementing use cases that require mobilizing value quickly and efficiently. It will provide the core infrastructure for subscription payments or collection capabilities—securely provisioning wallets at scale, facilitating high-speed transaction signing, and sweeping funds efficiently to operational accounts.

Ripple continues to enhance its custody solution for enterprise adoption, including integrations with top crypto compliance providers like Chainalysis, Elliptic, and Notabene. With over a decade of experience and 75+ regulatory licenses and registrations globally, Ripple is uniquely positioned to bridge traditional finance and decentralized finance.

The move marks Ripple’s continued aggressive expansion and investment in the digital asset ecosystem, following major acquisitions like prime broker Hidden Road, now known as Ripple Prime, stablecoin payments platform Rail and treasury management system provider GTreasury this year alone. Ripple has invested approximately $4 billion into the crypto ecosystem through strategic investments and M&A.

About Ripple

Ripple is a financial technology company that offers crypto solutions for businesses. Ripple Payments uses blockchain to make cross-border payments faster, more transparent, and widely accessible. Ripple Custody offers customers a secure way to store and manage digital assets. Through Ripple Prime, the company offers a global, multi-asset prime brokerage for institutional customers. Ripple's stablecoin (RLUSD) and the cryptocurrency, XRP, are leveraged across these solutions to make traditional finance more efficient and enable new ways to utilize digital assets.

About Palisade

Palisade is a digital asset infrastructure company that provides secure custody and wallet solutions for businesses. Palisade Wallets offers a flexible API that enables rapid integration of multi-party computation (MPC) wallet technology, empowering businesses to build payment systems, tokenization platforms, and Web3 applications with seamless user onboarding and transaction management. Palisade Custody provides fully regulated, institutional-grade storage for digital assets, utilizing secure hardware security modules and advanced cryptography to eliminate single points of failure. With deep integrations across leading blockchains including XRPL, Ethereum, and Solana, Palisade's solutions enable organizations to securely store, manage, and transact with digital assets while maintaining compliance and control.