San Francisco/Lagos – Ripple, the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, and payments provider Chipper Cash have today announced a new partnership to support cross-border payments into Africa using Ripple Payments, which leverages digital assets for faster, cheaper, more efficient cross-border payments.

By leveraging Ripple’s crypto-enabled payments solution Chipper Cash, which has five million customers in nine countries across Africa, will enable consumers to receive funds from around the world 24/7/365 - reducing the time and friction to make moving value into Africa dramatically more efficient.

“Our partnership with Chipper Cash marks a key milestone in the expansion of Ripple’s business in Africa. Consumers and businesses across the continent are increasingly recognizing the potential of blockchain technology, and we are excited to bring our crypto-enabled payments solution to our partners in the region,” said Reece Merrick, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, at Ripple. “By integrating our technology into Chipper Cash’s platform, we’re enabling faster, more affordable cross-border payments while driving economic growth and innovation across the markets they serve. With over a decade of experience in tokenizing real-world assets, Ripple’s journey began by bringing fiat currencies on-chain to simplify international money transfers. As the global cross-border payments market grows, more institutions like Chipper Cash are tapping into the transformative power of blockchain technology to drive efficiency and innovation."

"Crypto-enabled payments have the potential to enable greater financial inclusion, accelerate access to global markets, and empower businesses and individuals across Africa,” said Ham Serunjogi, Co-Founder & CEO at Chipper Cash. “Through integrating with Ripple’s global payments network, we are excited to be able to harness the transformative potential of blockchain technology to enable consumers to receive payments faster and at lower cost.”

Ripple’s partnership with Chipper Cash expands its payments footprint in Africa which started with Onafriq in 2023.

Ripple’s simple, secure, compliant digital asset infrastructure means it is well positioned to provide the core services that financial institutions need to tokenize, store, exchange and move digital assets. Ripple Payments has near-global coverage with 90+ payout markets representing more than 90% coverage of the daily FX markets, processing more than $70 billion in volume.

Ripple has over a decade of experience in the digital asset space and holds 60+ regulatory licenses and registrations in various jurisdictions.

About Ripple

Ripple is the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions—delivering simple, compliant, reliable software that unlocks efficiencies, reduces friction, and enhances innovation in global finance. Ripple’s solutions leverage the XRP Ledger and its native digital asset, XRP, which was purpose-built to enable fast, low-cost, highly scalable transactions across developer and financial use cases. With a proven track record working with regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple’s payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are pioneering the digital asset economy—building credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain. Together with customers, partners and the developer community, we are transforming the way the world tokenizes, stores, exchanges, and moves value.

About Chipper Cash

Chipper Cash is a financial technology company serving more than five million customers across the African continent. In 2018, Chipper Cash revolutionized moving money in Africa by providing a frictionless way to send and receive money cross-border. Since then, Chipper has increased its product suite by offering personal investments and digital business transactions and expanded its reach into the US. Led by co-founders Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled, Chipper Cash is focused on its mission to provide the most trusted and accessible financial services for people living in Africa and beyond.