CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (BUSINESS WIRE) RIIG Technology, Inc., DBA HOOTL™, a Charlottesville, Virginia–based AI-first technology and innovation firm, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Dubai an AACSB- and ABET-accredited institution to explore collaborative initiatives in applied research, innovation, and global talent development.

Under the MOU, HOOTL™ and the University of Dubai will pursue three key areas of cooperation designed to strengthen the link between academic research and real-world industry applications while supporting the UAE’s national innovation priorities.

Applied Research and Innovation Programs – HOOTL™ will collaborate with the University of Dubai’s College of Engineering and IT to develop joint research programs that bridge the gap between academia and industry. This includes establishing a public-private research consortium focused on applying real-world use cases in AI, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure. The goal is to accelerate the translation of research into commercially viable technologies and foster innovation aligned with the UAE’s strategic objectives. Talent Development and Exchange Pathways – HOOTL™ will facilitate student and faculty mobility programs between the University of Dubai and the University of Virginia, including AI-driven internships, cooperative placements, and micro-credential programs. These initiatives aim to expand experiential learning opportunities and cultivate a globally skilled technology workforce. Joint Commercialization and Innovation Ecosystem – The partnership will also explore the creation of a joint innovation and incubation framework to co-develop market-driven technology prototypes. This effort will integrate with Dubai’s Innovation Park and Smart Cities initiatives, supporting the commercialization of new technologies, startup formation, and the generation of patentable outcomes.

“We could not be any more excited to sign this MOU with the University of Dubai. This collaboration represents a forward-looking partnership that connects U.S. and UAE innovation ecosystems,” said Denver Riggleman, Founder and CEO of HOOTL™. “We hope to accelerate technology development, foster cross-border collaboration, and create pathways for global talent exchange.”

Since its founding in 1997, the University of Dubai has been committed to building meaningful partnerships that drive innovation and empower our students and faculty to contribute to a knowledge-based economy,” said Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President at the University of Dubai. “Working with HOOTL™ allows us to connect our academic expertise with industry-leading technology applications in AI and cybersecurity, creating tangible impact for the UAE and beyond.”

The partnership reflects a shared vision between HOOTL™ and the University of Dubai to drive applied innovation, strengthen academic-industry collaboration, and support the next generation of global technology leaders.

In October, HOOTL™ announced that 5IR Funds, a venture fund backing foundational technologies of the Fifth Industrial Revolution, is leading a $6.5 million Series A investment.

HOOTL™ - an AI-native platform technology company tackling complex challenges in healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, computer vision, and other industries - applies secure and scalable automation while ensuring it meets superior industry standards. With privileged access to regulatory bodies and its unique AI-driven communication infrastructure, HOOTL™ is building the automation rails for highly regulated industries.

The University of Dubai (UD) is a prestigious institution in the UAE, known for its academic excellence and commitment to innovation. Founded in 1997, UD offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across disciplines such as Business Administration, Law, Engineering and Information Technology. Accredited by both the UAE Ministry of Education and international bodies like AACSB and ABET, UD ensures that its curriculum meets global standards.

