The prestigious award recognizes Rheem Middle East’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the design, development, and delivery of smart and sustainable HVAC solutions.

Dubai, UAE: Rheem Middle East, a leading manufacturer of innovative and energy-efficient air conditioning and water heating solutions, has been awarded ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ at the 2024 MEP Middle East Awards.

Now in its 18th year, the MEP Middle East Awards recognize excellence in mechanical, engineering, and plumbing (MEP) design and installation, while celebrating the individuals and companies driving innovation in the UAE’s rapidly evolving construction sector. This year, the awards received more than 200 nominations across 23 categories, with more than 300 industry professionals in attendance, cementing its reputation as one of the most prestigious events in the regional MEP industry calendar.

Rheem Middle East was recognized for its regional manufacturing practices, sustainability initiatives, and innovative products which have been introduced to MEA market in recent years.

In 2021, Rheem reinforced its dedication to local manufacturing and community investment by opening an HVAC manufacturing facility in Dubai. This ISO9001:2015-certified facility features advanced Helium Recovery Equipment and solar panels that collectively reduce the plant’s carbon footprint by 275,000 kilograms annually. Currently, the Dubai facility produces high-efficiency Commercial Rooftop Package Units, setting new benchmarks in performance and sustainability above market standards.

Brian Hempenstall, VP and GM, Rheem MEA, says: “We are honored to be named 'Manufacturer of the Year'. With a presence in the Middle East for more than 50 years, we have continually invested in our regional partnerships and products. And, with sustainability and innovation remaining high on the agenda across the Middle East, we will continue to do so in the years to come. I would like to thank the judging panel for recognizing our commitment to excellence, and to MEP Middle East for making this achievement possible”.