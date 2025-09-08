Dubai, UAE: Rheem Middle East, a global leader in manufacturing innovative and energy-efficient HVAC and water-heating solutions, has announced the launch of Rheem Centurion — a next-generation system that redefines performance standards in heating and cooling for the MEA region.

Rheem Centurion delivers up to 84% energy savings, directly addressing the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions across the region’s residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. The system recycles waste heat expelled by air conditioning units to produce hot water, while simultaneously cooling indoor spaces. This dual functionality reduces energy costs, cuts carbon footprint, and ensures maximum efficiency throughout the year.

Developed to meet the MEA region’s unique climate conditions and evolving sustainability requirements, Rheem Centurion is aligned with regional sustainability goals and the rising demand for energy-smart building technologies. With urbanisation, population growth, and large-scale construction projects continuing to accelerate, the system offers developers, operators, and property managers a future-ready solution to meet both comfort demands and regulatory standards.

Rheem Centurion’s technology integrates seamlessly into a variety of building types, providing unmatched versatility for projects of all scales. It can heat water up to 70°C, making it ideal for high-demand applications such as hotels, resorts, hospitals, and multi-family developments. A smart controller allows users to optimise performance across three operation modes for cooling, heating, or simultaneous use, while whisper-quiet operation enhances indoor comfort compared to conventional systems. By capturing and reusing otherwise wasted energy, Rheem Centurion delivers measurable savings in both cost and environmental impact.

Brian Hempenstall, Vice President and General Manager at Rheem Middle East, said:

“Rheem Centurion is more than a product launch; it represents a significant step forward for the built environment in this region. By combining air conditioning and hot water generation in a single, highly efficient system, we are helping developers, hoteliers, and homeowners meet today’s demands while preparing for tomorrow’s sustainability standards. At Rheem, our mission is to deliver comfort without compromise comfort that is smarter, cleaner, and built for the future of the Middle East and Africa.”

With this launch, Rheem continues to advance integrated comfort solutions that balance innovation, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. Rheem Centurion builds on the company’s 100-year legacy of innovation, reinforcing its commitment to developing technologies designed for the unique climate conditions of the MEA market.

For more information, visit: https://www.rheem-mea.com/