Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The RFI Foundation, the first global nonprofit principally dedicated to connecting the responsible finance and Islamic finance markets, has opened applications for its Responsible Finance FinTech Program. The successful cohort-based training program, which was launched in 2021 with support from HSBC, aims to help more FinTech companies in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) understand and adopt responsible finance practices.

The fifth cohort of 12 FinTech companies will start in May 2023 and is delivered by RFI staff and industry experts. Coming on the heels of the successful conclusion of the fourth cohort, the program consists of a 10-week intensive training course. It will include interactive discussions, group activities and help get participants started applying what they’re learning to their company.

The Responsible Finance FinTech Program covers a range of topics, including sustainability, responsible finance and impact strategy delivered in a way to enable participants to build practical experience relevant to their company’s activities.

"We are thrilled to bring back this program for a new cohort of FinTech companies in the MENAT region," said Blake Goud, CEO of RFI Foundation. "Previous cohort participants have shown significant progress in building their knowledge and confidence to apply responsible finance principles to their business. We are confident that this new cohort will benefit from the valuable insights and knowledge shared by our industry experts."

“HSBC Middle East recognizes the RFI Foundation’s Global Virtual Innovation Program as an ideal way to accelerate the adoption of responsible finance for FinTechs operating in the region as ESG continues to gain traction,” said David Ramos, Acting Head of Sustainability - MENAT at HSBC. “With the return for a fifth cohort, this program continues to provide startups with hands-on experience to align their businesses and promote innovation within responsible finance. We are excited to see the FinTechs that graduate from this program go on to use their creativity and agility to drive innovation for the entire financial services ecosystem in the Middle East.”

The program is open to participation by two representatives of each FinTech companies with at least 2 years operating experience or other evidence of market traction. Participants will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and peers throughout the program. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion.

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit https://www.rfi-foundation.org/global-virtual-innovation-hub.