Dubai, UAE – Reynaers Middle East, a leading provider of sustainable aluminum solutions, announces the participation of its team members at the Reynaers Asia Summit held in Dubai this week. The summit brought together team leaders from the Asian subsidiaries of Reynaers Middle East to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic alignment.

During the summit, participants engaged in insightful discussions on cross-border market dynamics, emerging opportunities, and ongoing projects. The event served as a platform for teams to exchange best practices, address operational challenges, and explore innovative approaches to enhance their go-to-market strategies.

Following the presentations and discussions, the summit concluded with a series of team-building activities, including a thrilling desert safari trip. These activities provided an opportunity for team members to bond, relax, and celebrate their collective achievements.

The Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East, Ali Khalaf, expressed his appreciation for the valuable contributions made by all team members during the summit. He highlighted the insightful presentations, constructive discussions, and collaborative spirit demonstrated by everyone involved. Mr. Khalaf emphasized the importance of such gatherings in fostering cooperation, strengthening relationships, and driving the company's continued success.

The Reynaers Middle East delegation included Ali Khalaf, Managing Director; Aws Salih, Sales Director; Abdulla Mayoof, Technical Manager; and Khaled Nukho, Architectural Advisory Manager. Their presence at the summit underscored the company's commitment to fostering strong relationships and promoting collaboration within its Asian network.

About Reynaers Middle East:

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium.

A market leader in Belgium and with worldwide operations, Reynaers Aluminium specializes in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable Aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Apart from a wide range of standard solutions, the company also develops tailor-made solutions for all market sectors – from residential to commercial and industrial projects.

Reynaers’ high-quality systems meet the most stringent demands in terms of comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency. It acts as a valuable partner for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users.

Founded in 1965, Reynaers currently employs over 1,770 workers in 40 countries worldwide and exports to more than 70 countries on 5 continents.

Reynaers Middle East office is head quartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2004. It caters to the entire GCC countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and more recently Iraq. It also has branch offices in UAE and Egypt.

For more information, visit www.reynaers.bh.