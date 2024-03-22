Saudi Arabia - Riyadh:- Rewaa, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for the retail industry, proudly announces its recognition as a Best Place to Work in Saudi for 2024. This prestigious accolade reflects Rewaa's commitment to fostering a supportive workplace environment and empowering its employees.

Since 2019, Rewaa has experienced a remarkable 600% annual growth rate, serving a diverse range of merchants across Saudi Arabia with innovative SaaS solutions including accounting software, inventory management, point of sale systems, and promotional offer platforms. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the organization's journey towards excellence and sets a new standard for industry-wide best HR practices.

Under the visionary leadership of Mohammed Alqasir, CEO, and Abdullah Aljadhai, COO and Co-founder, Rewaa has fostered an environment where dedication is not just encouraged but celebrated as a cornerstone of success.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohammed Alqasir, CEO of Rewaa, stated, "Our team's dedication and collaborative spirit have driven us to new heights, leading to the honor of being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Saudi Arabia 2024. This award reflects our commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering workplace culture where every individual can thrive and contribute their best. I am so proud of our team's achievements and look forward to keeping up our journey of success together."

Abdullah Aljadhai, COO and Co-founder of Rewaa, commented "Success is not just about reaching the destination; it's about enjoying every step of the journey. At Rewaa, we believe that empowering our individual employees is the cornerstone of our collective success. Together, we can achieve greatness."

Every year in Saudi, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

