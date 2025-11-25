Dubai, UAE: Revibe, the fast-growing marketplace for refurbished electronics, has raised $17 million in a new funding round led by Partech, with participation from E& Capital, Burda Principal Investments, and EQNX, alongside existing investors.

The new funding will help Revibe continue improving its service and the quality of its devices while accelerating international expansion across the Gulf region and emerging markets.

Founded in 2022, Revibe offers consumers a smarter and more sustainable way to buy electronics — combining strict quality controls, competitive prices, and a premium online experience.

Every device sold on Revibe undergoes a 50-point inspection process, comes with a 1-year warranty, and is backed by a customer-first service model that has earned the company thousands of positive reviews.

“This new funding is a strong signal of confidence in our mission and model,” said Revibe co-founders Abdessamad Ben Zakour and Hamza Iraqui. “We’re proving that refurbished doesn’t mean second-best — it means better value, verified quality, and a more responsible way to consume technology. With the support of our investors, we’ll continue expanding internationally and improving every part of the customer experience.”

“Revibe is building the leading refurbished electronics platform for emerging markets. With Egypt as its operational engine and Dubai as its strategic hub, the team’s data-driven execution, and clear vision set them apart. We’re proud to back them in shaping the future of sustainable tech across Africa, the Middle East, and beyond,” said Cyril Collon, General Partner at Partech.

Revibe has experienced exceptional growth over the past year, expanding its reach across the GCC and South Africa. The company’s commitment to quality and sustainability has positioned it at the forefront of the circular-tech movement, making refurbished devices a mainstream choice for consumers.

With this latest round, Revibe plans to continue improving its platform, enhancing product quality, and accelerating its international expansion. The company’s long-term goal: to make renewed electronics the default way people buy devices — affordable, reliable, and sustainable.

About Revibe

Revibe is a Dubai-based marketplace dedicated to refurbished electronics. The platform connects consumers with top-quality, certified devices — all tested, guaranteed, and delivered with care. Founded in 2022 by Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour, Revibe is redefining how people buy tech through trust, transparency, and sustainability.

https://revibe.me/

About Partech

Partech is a global tech investment firm headquartered in Paris, with offices in Berlin, Dakar, Dubai, Nairobi, and San Francisco. We are a team made up of independent thinkers. We are unconstrained by hype, trend or fixed ways of working. We believe in the power of alliance in action, working together and side-by-side with the founders we back, in the shared pursuit of success. We bring together capital, operational experience and strategic support for the entrepreneurs we back from seed through to growth stage. Born in San Francisco 40 years ago, today we manage €2.7B AUM and our current portfolio of 220 companies in 40 countries, across 4 continents.

