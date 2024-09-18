Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The retail industry is on the cusp of a new era, and the Retail Congress MENA 2024 is set to be the catalyst for its transformation. This landmark event, taking place on November 4-5 at the Mandarin Oriental, Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R).

With the theme "GENESIS – IGNITE: The Genesis of Vision 2030, Reigniting Retail," the Congress aims to bring together the brightest minds in the retail industry to explore the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities. In a world where consumer expectations are constantly evolving, retailers must evolve to stay ahead of the curve. This event offers a unique platform to learn from industry leaders, network with peers, and gain valuable insights into the future of retail.

The Retail Congress MENA 2024 is proud to be supported by a diverse range of industry leaders, including Al Khozama, Al Othaim Investments, Cenomi Centers, Hamat, Azad Properties, Kinan International Real Estate Development Co., Unified Real Estate Development, RED, and many more.

Why Riyadh?

Saudi Arabia's capital city, Riyadh, is the perfect backdrop for this groundbreaking event. As a hub of innovation and progress, Riyadh embodies the spirit of Vision 2030, a transformative economic and social plan that aims to diversify the Saudi economy. The city's blend of tradition and modernity creates a dynamic environment that is ripe for retail growth and development.

What to Expect

The Retail Congress MENA 2024 will feature a packed agenda of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect to hear from top industry experts on topics such as:

Strategic execution: How to effectively implement new strategies and initiatives

How to effectively implement new strategies and initiatives Leadership in times of transformation: The qualities needed to lead a retail business through change

The qualities needed to lead a retail business through change Sustainability-driven innovation: Creating sustainable retail practices that benefit both businesses and the environment

Creating sustainable retail practices that benefit both businesses and the environment Cutting-edge retail technologies: The latest trends in technology that are shaping the retail landscape

Key Speakers

The Congress will feature a lineup of world-renowned speakers, including:

Joe Toscano, award-winning designer and founder of DataGrade, will share insights on ethical data use and innovation, empowering retail leaders to navigate the evolving tech landscape responsibly.

award-winning designer and founder of DataGrade, will share insights on ethical data use and innovation, empowering retail leaders to navigate the evolving tech landscape responsibly. John Sanei, renowned Futures Strategist at John Sanei Inc., will provide cutting-edge foresight on the retail landscape, guiding businesses on how to thrive amidst emerging industry trends.

renowned Futures Strategist at John Sanei Inc., will provide cutting-edge foresight on the retail landscape, guiding businesses on how to thrive amidst emerging industry trends. Veemal Gungadin, CEO of Gevme, will delve into the powerful role of technology in transforming retail, showcasing how digital innovations are redefining customer experiences.

Join Us

Whether you're a seasoned retail professional or just starting your career, the Retail Congress MENA 2024 is an event you won't want to miss. Join us in Riyadh and be part of the future of retail.

For more information and to register, please visit Retail Congress MENA 2024.

About Retail Congress MENA:

Retail Congress MENA is the premier event for the retail and shopping center industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), organized by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R). This influential two-day event brings together industry leaders, decision-makers, and innovators to discuss the latest trends and opportunities shaping the future of retail.

About MECS+R:

Since its inception in 1994, The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R) has emerged as the cornerstone of the Shopping Centre and Retail industry in the MENA region. As a leading trade organization, MECS+R stands as a dynamic intersection where retail professionals and industry giants converge, fostering a vibrant forum for growth and innovation. At its heart, the MECS+R transcends the traditional role of a trade organization. It is committed to elevating the retail sector in the MENA region, ensuring its role as a key contributor to economic growth and community development. This commitment is evidenced by their unwavering support for members, raising their career profiles and facilitating business success on local, regional, and international levels.