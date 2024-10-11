Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, has announced a 30% increase in Revenue in the third quarter of 2024.

As per the preliminary results for the period ending September 30, 2024, RPM’s Revenue surged to AED 323.03 million, compared to AED 247.82 million in Q3 of 2023. During the same period, the Group’s Net Profit Before Tax increased to AED 43.49 million, registering a 15% growth over AED 37.8 million reported in Q3 of 2023.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) in the first nine months of 2024 increased to 20 Fils per share, compared to 19 Fils per share during the same period in 2023. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) during the third quarter of 2024 increased to AED 55.90 million, a surge of 26% over AED 44.36 million a year ago.

Total Assets of RPM rose to AED 351.22 million from AED 298.18 million as on December 31, 2023. Total Equity as on September 30, 2024 was AED 233.1 million, compared to AED 230 million on December 31, 2023.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “RPM has achieved strong growth across all its business verticals locally and internationally. Prometheus Medical International, RPM’s latest acquisition, has also won contracts, adding new capabilities in specialised medical training to our growing portfolio and solidifying our reputation as a market leader. With our robust financial results and dynamic approach, we are well positioned for sustained growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Dr. Raghavan added: “RPM has a strong pipeline of projects in the UAE and region, in collaboration with governments and private sector entities. The Group will continue to target sectors with long-term growth drivers in markets across the globe to deliver value to its shareholders, all under the vigilant eye of its Board.”

Earlier this year, RPM successfully completed the acquisition of the UK-based Prometheus Medical International, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening RPM’s training and consultancy programmes by leveraging Prometheus’ expertise in combat medical training and related services.

Response Plus Holding PJSC includes Response Plus Medical, which operates over 320 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster with presence in the UAE, KSA and India. Apart from Prometheus Medical International, the Group’s other subsidiaries include OccuMed Clinic, RPM Medical Manpower Supply, and Health Tech Training Center.

About RPM

Founded in 2010, RPM is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company. Boasting the largest medical vehicle fleet in the region with 426 ambulances, RPM has become a trusted name and a partner of choice in its field of operation. It has conducted more than 1.2 million training sessions for healthcare and non- healthcare professionals, performed over 10,000 helicopter medical emergency evacuations, and offers reliable medical support for major sporting events in the region.