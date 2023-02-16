Abu Dhabi: Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), a leading healthcare provider of emergency medical services, remote healthcare services and occupational health solutions in the United Arab Emirates - has signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one of the world’s leading aerospace companies, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The signing ceremony took place during Aero India 2023, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition organized by the Department of Defence Production at the Indian Ministry of Defence in Bengaluru, India at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. Considered the largest air show in Asia and a networking platform by excellence, Aero India 2023 is held this year under the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities'.

According to the terms of the agreement, RPM and HAL will be exploring together new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of Emergency Medical Services, Medical Evacuation, Helicopter Emergency Medical Services and other mutually-beneficial fields in India, the Gulf region and the MENA Region.

Commenting on the new milestone, RPM CEO Major Tom Louis said: “We are proud to be signing a cooperation agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) whose name has been associated with the growth of the Aeronautical industry in India for the last eight decades. This Memorandum Of Understanding would mutually help us to explore opportunities nationally as well as internationally to provide the much needed HEMS and fixed wing emergency medical services.”

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is a premier aerospace company under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, with its Corporate Office at Bangalore. Established in 1940, the company has developed core competence in the areas of Design, Development, Manufacture, Overhaul and Upgrade of advanced fighters, trainers, helicopters, transport aircraft & their associated aero-engines, accessories, avionics and airborne systems, over almost eight decades.

HAL’s current Distribution Range (Export Product) includes Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) variants, Do-228 Transport & Utility variant, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and its associated Engines, Spares & Repairable, Accessories, & Avionics. HAL has exported various products & services to more than 25 countries.

“RPM’s expertise in the Oil & Gas sector in the GCC region, both onshore and offshore, with a focus on the medical operations of facilities and emergency ambulance services, allows us to move ahead confidently with this collaboration, knowing we have the experience, know-how and technical and human capabilities to cater to the needs of HAL” added RPM CEO Major Tom Louis, highlighting “One of our major areas of strength is medical emergency preparedness where critical operation is collaborated with our own operation control centre team. We can make a real difference in this field with this collaboration.”

It is worth mentioning that Response Plus Holding PJSC counts today as one of the largest integrated private health care service providers in the Middle East and beyond, with a leading presence in the UAE, India, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and other GCC countries. The company’s HEMS unit oversees and performs over 180 patient transfers monthly. RPM currently holds a commendable reputation for our efficiency in the allotment of highly skilled paramedics and emergency medical technicians at all grades and specialties who are professionally trained at the company’s in house medical training center, Health Tech Training Center (HTTC) which is currently one of the leading International Training Centres located in Dubai & Abu Dhabi with over 50,000 trainees annually.

-Ends-

About Response Plus Holding PJSC

Response Plus Medical Services (RPM), which originated as ‘LLH for Healthcare Management’, was established in 2010 before being renamed as Response Plus Medical Services. The company’s key objective is to provide medical support for oil and gas sector - both onshore & offshore, chemical industries, major construction sites, site clinic and ambulance services for educational institutions, labor camps and shopping malls. RPM counts as one of the leading medical manpower (staffing) organizations, specialized in various medical staffing services. Located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Northern Emirates, RPM has developed into a strong integrated healthcare provider, delivering comprehensive, affordable and top-of- the-line healthcare solutions.