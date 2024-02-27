DUBAI: Reputation House, a global leader in online reputation management, soars to the top three finalists among 110 entries for coveted “Best Sentiment Analysis Product” category. Reaching the finalist it reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of AI-driven solutions. Simultaneously, finalist spot strengthens the leadership position of Reputation House among elite companies worldwide.

The AI World Series Artificial Intelligence Awards are organised by ARCET Global, a hybrid consultancy, helping organisations improve in areas that matter most to harnessing new technologies and gaining sustainable success.

The highly competitive award series, saw participation from more than 45 organisations worldwide with only 21 shortlisted among 110 entries in total across the competition, all vying for the coveted awards. Reputation House's revolutionary product, the Reputation House App, stood out among the competitors, impressing the judges with its advanced capabilities in sentiment analysis.

The Reputation House App, a pinnacle of technological ingenuity, has been crafted to identify reputational issues promptly, offering businesses a valuable opportunity to analyse, enhance, and manage their online presence effectively. The app's sophisticated sentiment analysis ingenuity has positioned it as a frontrunner in the industry, drawing commendation from experts and professionals alike.

Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for this remarkable achievement, stating, "This is the first time that we are invited by an international AI award series to participate, and we are overwhelmed and humbled to see our innovative product – Reputation House App – convincing the jury and securing a spot among the top three for AI-driven sentiment analysis tech initiatives."

Raketa highlighted the significance of the recognition, stating, "Being acknowledged as a top finalist in the AI World Series Artificial Intelligence Awards is a testament to the innovation, dedication and expertise of our team. It reaffirms our commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that effectively address the evolving challenges in online reputation management."

The Reputation House App's ability to proactively identify reputational problems and provide actionable insights for improvement has set a new standard in the industry. As a top-three finalist, Reputation House stands as a beacon of excellence, leading the charge in leveraging AI for the enhancement and protection of online reputations.

Looking to the future, Reputation House remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and addressing the pressing needs of brands, corporates, and government authorities in the ever-evolving landscape of online reputation management. The company is dedicated to developing solutions that empower businesses to navigate the complexities of the digital realm with confidence and resilience.

Reputation House extends its gratitude to the AI World Series Artificial Intelligence Awards organisers and judges for recognising its groundbreaking work. This acknowledgement not only reinforces Reputation House's position as a global leader in the realm of Online Reputation Management but also sets the stage for future advancements in the industry.

Mark Hamill, CEO of ARCET Global, commented: “The AI World Series awards and conference is organised by ARCET Global, international specialists in providing recognition for businesses and individuals. This is the first edition of this award program, which has received an overwhelming response from the organisations and experts who use AI and AI-based technologies and tools.”

