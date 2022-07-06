Head Girl, Daphne Fabre attains 43 points in the IB Diploma, and will be attending the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Repton School Dubai achieves highest average points per student of 36 in the IB Diploma programme with 61% of students scoring above 35 points

Dubai, UAE: Repton School Dubai celebrates the academic excellence of its students in this year’s International Baccalaureate (IB) final assessments, attaining an average score of 36 in the IB Diploma programme, and an overall 100% pass rate in both the IBDP and IBCP courses.

Repton students have displayed top results in their final internal assessments, fulfilling the school’s core aims in the rigorous pursuit of academic excellence. This year’s achievements have resulted in admission offers from Russell Group institutions and some of the most prestigious universities in the world, including the University of Oxford, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, University of Edinburgh, University College London (UCL), and University of Manchester, to name a few.

David Cook, Headmaster at Repton Dubai and Chief Education Officer of the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, expressed his delight at the students’ excellent results: “We are proud that our students have passed their IB programme with impressive scores and have done themselves and the school proud this year. At Repton Dubai, academic excellence is part of our DNA and our students have consistently displayed phenomenal performances in their assessments. I would like to thank all our teachers and parents for their passion, hard work and dedication, supporting our students to do their absolute best and end the academic year on the highest possible note.”

Ibrahim Usmani, part of the 2022 graduating IB cohort scored an outstanding 43 points and will pursue his studies at the University of Oxford for the distinguished Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) programme. Head boy, Baraj Kohli, and Head girl, Daphne Fabre have demonstrated exceptional performances, securing placements at the University of Edinburgh and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, respectively.

With aspirations to become a psychologist, Phoebe Stockton received offers from the University of Birmingham, Warwick University, Exeter University and the University of Bath. Furthermore, Arabella Blake will complete her undergraduate degree in Creative Writing from Royal Holloway, London.

In addition, several Reptonians have also secured placements in prestigious universities across the world, including Durham University, the University of Leeds and the University of Sussex in the UK, University of British Columbia in Canada, as well as Hult International Business School New York, Pratt Institute, and University of Amsterdam, to name a few.

Repton Dubai has offered the IB programme since 2011 and continues to maintain exceptional performances each year. Its forward-thinking Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme enables its teachers to thrive in a student-engaging environment, encouraging an open-minded and nurturing teaching approach that supports students in honing and developing their intellectual skills, overcoming real-world challenges and achieving outstanding results.

Rated ‘Outstanding’ by the KHDA since 2014, the Nad Al Sheba campus uses an inclusive teaching methodology, continuously delivering outstanding value add to high-performing students. It also offers additional in-depth support to students faced with academic and personal challenges.

With over 80 student nationalities, of which 70% are non-native English speakers, the innovative curriculum offers the highest standard of academic excellence; focusing on each student’s individual needs to maximise their future career opportunities. With Reptonians attaining spectacular results in their final IB examinations, this passionate and dedicated approach has resulted in success stories within the 2022 IB cohort.

Please see the table below including student highlights and university destinations:

Name IBDP Points Destination Subject Ibrahim Usmani 43 University of Oxford Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) Baraj Kohli 37 University of Edinburgh Law Daphne Fabre 43 University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Business

The 2022 graduating IB2 cohort can view their results on their Repton Passport, the region’s first K-12 blockchain-secured multimedia digital portfolio launched in June 2022 by the Repton Family of Schools. Their results will be displayed along with their academic and extra-curricular accomplishments during their tenure at the school. With their Repton Passports, where they receive, store and manage their credentials, students can easily share records for university, job applications and other opportunities.

For further information on the Repton Dubai’s IB cohort achievements, please visit: https://www.reptondubai.org/

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai, part of EKI, a leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields. Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as “Outstanding” by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the IGCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme and the A-Levels curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students and families, by either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option.

Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

