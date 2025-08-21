Repton Al Barsha achieved excellent results with 73% of students awarded A*– B (9–6), whilst 55% achieved 9–7 (A*–A) grades and 38% awarded grade 9–8 (A*)

Repton Dubai obtained outstanding scores for the 16th consecutive year with 71% of students awarded A*–B (9–6), 55% receiving 9–7 (A*–A) grades and 37% of students securing grade 9–8 (A*)

UAE: The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, proudly celebrates the exceptional achievements of its students in the 2024/2025 GCSE examinations, with each campus achieving impressive academic outcomes across a range of subjects.

Repton Abu Dhabi students achieved another year of strong academic performance, with 85% of students awarded A*–B (9–6) and an overall pass rate of 98% at grades 9–4 (A*–C). 66% of exam entries achieved grades 9–7 (A*–A), and notably, 48% received the top grades of 9–8 (A*), up from 38% in 2024. The results signal the school’s continued upward trajectory and dedication to high academic standards.

Steven Lupton, Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi, expressed his delight, stating: "We are delighted with this year’s results, which highlight the ambition, resilience and determination of our students. The consistent progress we are witnessing each year is a powerful testament to their commitment and our community’s pursuit of excellence."

At Repton Al Barsha, students continued to build on the school’s strong academic track record, with 73% of students awarded A*–B (9–6), whilst 55% achieving grades 9–7 (A*–A) and 38% of students attaining grades 9–8 (A*) . The school recorded outstanding results across key subjects including mathematics, biology and French, reflecting the hard work and commitment of both students and staff. The overall student pass rate stands at 97%, underscoring Repton Al Barsha’s consistent focus on academic excellence and ongoing progress.

Chandini Misra, Principal of Repton Al Barsha commented: "These results are a testament to the determination of our students and the dedication of our teaching staff. We’re proud to see our students continuing to reach new heights and set strong foundations for future success."

Meanwhile, at Repton Dubai students upheld the school’s long-standing tradition of academic excellence, achieving strong outcomes for the 16th consecutive year. 71% of students awarded A*–B (9–6), 55% receiving 9–7 (A*–A) grades and 37% of exam entries were awarded grades 9–8 (A*), contributing to an overall student pass rate of 100%. Furthermore, 100% of students have secured a place in the Repton Dubai Sixth Form, where they will pursue either the British Curriculum (A Level and BTEC) or the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

Michael Bloy, Principal at Repton Dubai, added: "It’s fantastic to see such a consistent level of performance across our student body. These results reflect the strength of our school community and the high-quality education we’re proud to deliver year after year."

The Repton Family of Schools' academic achievements are summarised below:

GCSE 2025 Results Repton Abu Dhabi Repton Al Barsha Repton Dubai % of exam entries graded A*/9-8 48% 38% 37% % of exam entries graded A*-A/9-7 66% 55% 55% % of exam entries graded A*-B/9-6 85% 73% 71% % of exam entries graded A*-B/9-5 95% 89% 86% % of exam entries graded A*-C /9-4 98% 97% 94%

REPTON ABU DHABI GCSE 2025 RESULTS:

Repton Abu Dhabi celebrates outstanding results in various subjects:

Subject Maths: 91.3% of Grades 6-9

Subject Biology: 100% of Grades 6-9

Subject Physics: 100% of Grades 6-9

Subject History: 94.3% of Grades 6-9

Top Student Performers at Repton Abu Dhabi:

Nellwyn Arumba – 9 x Grade 9

Aransh Rajesh – 8 x Grade 9 and 1 x Grade 8

Emel Sunbourg – 7 x Grade 9 and 1 x Grade 8

Sabrina Sales – 7 x Grade 9 and 2 x Grade 8

Ariyan Andalib – 7 x Grade 9 and 2 x Grade 8

REPTON AL BARSHA GCSE 2025 RESULTS:

Repton Al Barsha celebrates outstanding results in various subjects:

Subject Maths: 64% of Grades 8-9

Subject Biology: 88% of Grades 6-9

Subject French: 57% of Grades 7-9

Top Student Performers at Repton Al Barsha:

Jafet Solomon

Aleksander Sharapova

Zainab Al Mahairi (Emirati)

REPTON DUBAI GCSE 2025 RESULTS:

Repton Dubai celebrates outstanding results in various subjects:

Subject Biology: 78.5% of Grades 9-6

Subject Physics: 91% of Grades 9-6

Subject English Literature: 80% of Grades 9-6

Top Student Performers at Repton Dubai:

Sara Hamidi – 9 x Grade 9

Mehrin Shiras – 8 x Grade 9

Sai Pammi – 8 x Grade 9 and 1 x Grade 8

Zidaan Vohra – 8 x Grade 9 and 1 x Grade 8

Zoha Ghobabdidana – 8 x Grade 9 and 1 x Grade 8

Lina Kogotyzheva – 8 x Grade 9 and 1 x Grade 8

At Repton Schools in the UAE, students are inspired and prepared to secure places at leading universities and thrive in competitive global careers. For more information about the educational pathways offered by the Repton Family of Schools, please visit:

Repton Abu Dhabi: https://www.reptonabudhabi.org/

Repton Al Barsha: https://www.reptonalbarsha.org/

Repton Dubai: https://www.reptondubai.org/

-Ends-

For more information and media enquiries:

Plus 1 Communications / Nachwa@plus1comms.com

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Al Barsha, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding rating by the KHDA, and has also attained a significant milestone, ranked among the top 5 schools in Dubai and top 10 schools in the Middle East region in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2025.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme, BTEC and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

About Repton School Al Barsha

Repton Al Barsha, situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, is one of the leading British schools for children aged 3 to 18. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Al Barsha welcomed its first students in 2014 and mirrors the Repton Family of School’s belief in traditional values, one-to-one pastoral care and the overall holistic development of a child. The curriculum follows the UK National Curriculum for England, enhanced with the elements of the ISEB curriculum and is designed to meet the rigorous standards expected for 11+ and Common Entrance examinations. Repton Al Barsha continues to promote and embrace diversity and inclusion of all students who make progress beyond limits. Year on year, students outperform their projected attainment levels based on their CAT4.

The school features a large campus with outstanding facilities and amenities that contribute towards a child’s development beyond the classroom. Repton Al Barsha is an accredited member of the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) and an 'IAPS World Hub School'. It was the first school in the UAE, and only the second school globally, to have been given this prestigious status. It has also been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School since 2018 for its use of technology and compelling learning environment that engages students and enhances learning across all of its year groups. Repton Al Barsha has a ‘Very Good’ rating by KHDA and an ‘Outstanding’ rating by British Schools Overseas (BSO); it has also been accredited with the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and British Schools in the Middle East (BSME). Showcasing its commitment and dedication to educational excellence, Repton Al Barsha achieved a noteworthy ranking in Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024 among the top 5 schools in Dubai and the top 10 schools in the Middle East.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 17 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has nine schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, and Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait. www.cognita.com