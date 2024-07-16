Inclusion in the Spear’s School Index 2024 among the top five schools in Dubai

Recognised as a Top Global IB School for 2023 and ranked among the Top 5 IB Schools in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: Repton Dubai proudly announces its remarkable achievement of maintaining an Outstanding rating from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) for a decade. This exceptional recognition solidifies Repton Dubai's position as a beacon of excellence in education, reflecting its unwavering commitment to providing world-class learning experiences.

For a decade, Repton Dubai has exemplified educational excellence, consistently surpassing benchmarks and setting new standards in education. The recent KHDA inspection report for the academic year 2023-2024 reaffirms the school's dedication to nurturing students' academic, social, and personal growth. In the most recent inspection report, the KHDA highlighted the school’s dynamic curriculum, which includes an array of vocational courses and extensive range of the extra-curricular programmes offered to students. The school was also commended for its highly effective policies and practices that ensure safeguarding and child protection, as members of staff received comprehensive training. The report also mentioned efforts made by the school to foster strong community ties that greatly enhance students' educational experiences.

Gillian Hammond, Principal of Repton School Dubai expressed her pride in Repton Dubai's impressive ten-year achievement, stating, "This milestone is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated teachers, supportive parents, and exceptional students. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a world-class education that empowers students to excel academically, socially, and personally."

Repton Dubai maintains a tradition of academic excellence, with strong attainment and progress across various disciplines. Notably, students have excelled in the International Baccalaureate (IB) and General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) examinations, paving their way to prestigious universities worldwide. In the 2023 IB Diploma Program (IBDP) examinations, Repton Dubai attained an average score of 36 points, with 93% Reptonians scoring above the 30.2 points global average.

The school has fortified its position in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024 as one of the top 10 in the Middle East top and among the top 5 schools in Dubai. Repton Dubai was also awarded as one of the Top 5 IB Schools in the UAE in the Top Global IB School 2023 rankings. Underscoring its academic prowess and commitment to preparing students for future success, Repton Dubai’s students have previously received acceptances from prestigious universities worldwide including the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, Wharton University of Pennsylvania, Boston University, University College London, and more.

With a diverse choice of extra-curricular and vocational courses, Repton Dubai ensures that students receive a holistic education that extends beyond the classroom. Enrichment programmes and extra-curricular activities complement the curriculum, fostering creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship among students.

Furthermore, the leadership team at Repton Dubai demonstrates unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence. Their visionary leadership has propelled the school to new heights, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation. Strong partnerships with parents and extensive community engagement initiatives have enhanced the overall educational experience, creating a supportive and inclusive environment for students to thrive.