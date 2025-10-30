Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Repton Abu Dhabi was delighted to welcome His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, on Friday, 24th October 2025, for the launch of the SailGP Mubadala Schools Programme, an international initiative designed to introduce students to the science, innovation, and sustainability behind modern sailing.

Repton Abu Dhabi hosted a special assembly celebrating the students’ participation and achievements, joined by His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, Mr. Hadi Saeed Zeyad Jaafar Al Askari, Senior Vice President and Head of Sponsorship at Mubadala, and Mr. Mohammed Alobeidli, General Secretary of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation. The visit marked an inspiring moment for the school community, as students had the opportunity to engage directly with a global sporting movement that champions both athletic skill and environmental awareness.

Steven Lupton Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi commented: “It was an honour to welcome His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamdan and representatives from Mubadala and the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation to our campus. The SailGP Mubadala Schools Programme offered our students a fascinating opportunity to see how science and sport come together in meaningful ways. Beyond the excitement of sailing, it encouraged them to think about innovation, sustainability and the impact of their choices, values that sit at the heart of our learning ethos at Repton Abu Dhabi.”

The SailGP Mubadala Schools Programme is part of SailGP’s global education outreach, using the excitement of competitive sailing to teach science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in an active, experiential way. Through interactive sessions, students tested their balance on stability boards, learned to handle wind foiling sail wings, and explored how wind power, physics, and teamwork combine to propel the world’s fastest sail racing boats.

The programme also spotlighted SailGP’s focus on sustainability, inspiring students to think critically about how sport can drive positive change for the planet. Discussions focused on the role of innovation in protecting the oceans and the simple actions young people can adopt in their daily lives to reduce waste and safeguard marine environments.

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Al Barsha, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.